As winter begrudgingly yields its grip to a most welcome spring, my thoughts wander as this new year has unfolded. I thought I’d share.
Stuff like: Why does anyone care what the Royal Family does, says or thinks? Bombshell interview? I saw a couple of clips with Miss Oprah working her heart out to incite as much controversy as possible. I get that the Brits have some sort of warped reverence for the monarchy and I suppose their support of charitable enterprises that help the nation are virtuous, but beyond that, what?
Why does Veep Kamala Harris seem to always be in the background when Joe Biden makes any sort of announcement or ceremonially signs another of his seemingly never-ending stream of executive orders. The Number One and Number Two executives have traditionally been kept apart for all but the most formal events. No secret I am not a Biden fan, so my analysis might be a bit jaded. My thoughts are that she has been prepped to jump in when (as will sooner or later happen) Joe makes a world-class gaff. C’mon man, we all know at some point he is going to respond to some unscripted question that will challenge his cognitive ability. Harris’s interjection will be to deflect his response to some inane or mundane topic. This observation is not an ‘if’ but a matter of when.
I read somewhere the most recent so-called COVID-19 relief bill costs every taxpayer about $22,000. Add back the $1,400 credit and it seems this is not such a good deal. Maybe it has something to do with modern math? Do people really think the government can just print money with no consequence?
Why do liberal politicians think that making more restrictive gun laws will provide for more safety? Don’t they ever look at what has happened in big cites when Second Amendment protected gun ownership is usurped by their myopic fear-of-gun restrictions?
How come there is now a force level of about 2,500 security troops in Afghanistan and about 5,000 Guardsmen in Washington, D.C.? It used to be metaphoric that politicians and government were out of touch with the average citizen. Now it is literal with miles of razor wire and assault-weapon armed soldiers around the Capitol building.
In our fair Commonwealth, why does “debt exemption” associated with a “temporary” tax increase sound better than “override?” Temporary in the sense of 25 or 30 years is applicable only when referring to things like the ice age.
Do people really believe that it was Biden’s doing that had COVID vaccines available in what was an astonishingly short time? And now, why is it reported the Biden administration has ordered 100 million more vaccines than might not be necessary? Anybody watching the bank account?
A hypothetical: What if teacher unions were banned from contributing to political campaigns? Last go-around contributions were reported to be in the neighborhood of $50 million — not surprisingly virtually every cent to liberal candidates and causes. So what if those dollars went to reducing union dues but members were ‘encouraged’ to make individual contributions to make up the banned organizational contributions. Anybody think the rank-and-file members would really want their hard-earned dollars going to political campaigns to the tune of $50 million? Anybody think the love affair of Democrats with education affairs would survive a cutoff from education association contributions?
If China is not preparing for war or in some less menacing approach to world dominance, why do they now have the most powerful navy on the face of the earth? As a nation, what are we going to do should they decide shipping lanes should become toll ‘roads’ or worse yet, just close them down with military might? Think Biden has a plan that will address that possibility?
Why do people think and act like social media platforms, Facebook, et. al., are reasonable methods to have a rational, mature exchange of ideas? It is obvious these outlets are controlling, hardly unbiased forms of censorship and filters for those who control them. The problem is masses of people believe in what is presented and have become addicted.
How come private/parochial schools have been able to keep kids in class with more or less regular scheduling since last September and public schools have still not returned to any semblance of normalcy? And a rational thinker would sense this year is pretty much shot as far as five-day school attendance goes. And now, Mass. teacher groups are telling the state they need more time to prepare for return to full time? Where is Ronald Reagan when you need him?
Who knew? Northwell Health, one of New York’s largest healthcare providers, is now asking patients if they have a gun in their house. This is part of a project funded by, you guessed it, your tax dollars — compliments of the National Institutes of Health which thinks gun violence is a health care issue. The questioning is ostensibly to understand patients’ risk of injury due to firearms. So, get a cold, head to the doctor, and the NIH wants to know if you are in danger of being shot by a gun in your own house? Am I alone in not grasping that logic?
Does anyone else wonder why municipalities and government agencies are still allowing militant groups to continue to operate exclusion zones in cities like Portland?
Anybody else see a disconnect here? The president is sending FEMA to the southern border. Yet, all the president’s men and ladies insist the thousands of illegals at the border do not constitute a crisis or emergency. Maybe they need a dictionary or thesaurus?
Our own junior senator, Ed Markey, has seemingly displayed a flash of brilliance. He is supporting a change to the Daylight Savings approach where we would no longer change the clocks twice a year. Does anybody these days really like a spring/fall switcheroo?
Any curiosity as to where the crush of immigrants at the border are getting the ‘Biden Please Let Us In’ shirts? You gotta think those will become a collector item.
Who would have ever thought a regular Sun Chronicle contributor would endorse my typically rational thoughts? Miracles do happen at 34 South Main St.
