Peter Gay’s most recent column (“Bring on the speed cameras,” May 17) got me thinking about driving practices in local communities.
His proposition of having unmanned cameras at intersections is a good idea based on being called on several of his law-breaking experiences. Overall, his observations are accurate reflections of local driving habits, but I have to disagree that Big Brother watching at every intersection is a good idea in a democratic society.
Driving behavior observed in my travels:
Most mornings, my wife and I take a lengthy walk to get the blood moving and get some exercise. It’s disconcerting to watch many drivers. Every day offers ‘noteworthy’ practices.
About one out of 10 or 12 drivers are on the phone. Often, our stroll takes us past the Mansfield Police Station. Observed drivers cruise by the station and the neon (well, probably LED) sign promoting ‘Hands Free Driving.’ I suppose phone users are following the rule. Their hands are free of the wheel. The most talented of this group will also have a coffee and cigarette in the other hand. Hands free driving indeed.
At the intersection by the municipal center and any other signal-outfitted cross roads, it is typical to see several cars speed up to ‘beat the light.’ Half the time, one or more drivers blow through the red light. Apparently, lights are simply suggestions for other drivers. Yellow suggests it’s time to speed up.
Speed limits? Simply suggestions. Ever drive through an area with your speed within a few mph of the limit? You quickly become the parade leader. Speed limits outside school zones rarely seem to be enforced. Drivers would be incensed if they were stopped at 35 in a 30 mph zone. Anyone traveling at 65 on an interstate is cursed.
Those of us who drove during the 1970s might recall the 55 mph limits imposed as an attempt to save gas. Fifty five on an interstate seems like a stroll in the park but I recall many being stopped exceeding that ridiculously slow limit. I guess those were the early days of failed attempts at reducing carbon fuel usage. The slower speeds imposed lowered traffic fatalities on interstate roads but have long since been abandoned.
How about crosswalks? Ever stop at the curb expecting drivers to stop to allow you to cross within the ‘protection’ of the painted lines? My father’s words from decades ago guides my decision to step off the curb. With Irish wisdom he would tell you: Doesn’t matter who is right or wrong, if a car hits you, you lose.
There are not many drivers who respect the stop for pedestrians rule: Massachusetts regulations are if a pedestrian is within 10 feet of the path of travel, the driver is obliged to stop for the walker. In its infinite wisdom, the state has included this warning in traffic regulations regarding pedestrians: 720 Mass. Reg. 9.09 notes: No pedestrian shall suddenly leave a sidewalk or safety island and walk or run into the path of a vehicle. Seems like a reasonable plan.
So there’s a synopsis of Mansfield driving behavior. I doubt it’s much different elsewhere.
Gay’s observations are accurate but his conclusion is wrong. Instead, he ought to have invoked John Wooden words that suggest something like ‘character is how you behave when no one is watching’.
We do not need more Big Brother governmental oversite of our behavior. May-be our character ought to be on display when no one is looking. Apparently, sadly it is when many folks get behind the wheel. Rules are for other people.
