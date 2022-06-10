The gun ownership control debate continues. Second Amendment advocates understand the Constitution is not a time sensitive document, bendable to societal changes and believe the words of the founding fathers are absolute.
They recognize ownership of guns by private citizens is a measure that helps to prevent repressive government intrusion into their lives so it does not become a first step in establishing socialist/centralized/federal control.
Many are calling for a federal gun ownership registry. They never seem able to offer a plausible explanation as to why that would be useful, beyond a first step to confiscation.
Opponents dismiss private gun ownership as irrelevant to maintaining personal liberties because the government has “bigger guns.”
Maniacal shootings interject every imaginable call for more gun control. Specifying certain laws to be enacted. Most who demand change seek federally enacted regulation that does not make sense. Some proposals are unintentional pretext for control and set the stage for removal of rights guaranteed by our Constitution.
In reality, states have the ability to enact all sorts of apparently constitutional acceptable gun regulations. I suspect many of our fair Commonwealth’s residents have little recognition that Massachusetts has some of the nation’s most restrictive gun ownership rules.
It would be interesting to hear respondents’ answer to the question: “How long does it take a Massachusetts resident to purchase a gun?” Well, so long as it’s on the approved-by-the state list.
Anti-gunners espouse there is no need for any private citizen to have a gun. Some people think there ought to be a limit to the number of guns any individual should be allowed to own.
One perspective suggests there are law enforcement agencies to provide protection, so many in fact, some should be disbanded. Calls to Defund the Police continue. There is no need for anyone to even have a sense they ought to be able to provide protection for themselves and families. They dismiss any possibility that a centralized government could usurp our liberties.
Many protest that even hobbyists who enjoy the sport of shooting have no business owning a gun. There is immediate dismissal of historical gun confiscation consequences as authoritarian governments then further seized control of citizens’ liberties.
The truly salient issue is the question of states’ vs. federal jurisdiction. Should the government be allowed to dictate to states how ownership should be regulated?
There needs to be a balance of what are reasonable expectations to reduce the number of unhinged individuals creating tragedies and the Constitutional recognition that an armed citizenry is a stop-gap to prevent unreasonable government over reach into individual rights.
Forget any other issues for a minute and recognize nationwide control of guns has historically been a precursor to loss of other rights. It needs to be left to individual states to regulate gun ownership within the bounds of the Constitution.
It would seem an underlying issue with the inability of our governmental agencies’ inability to reach some sort of control compromise is distrust of those who aim to squeeze gun ownership inch-by-inch. Those who think no one should be allowed to privately own firearms are vocal and promote a platform that ought to unnerve any thinking citizen. The problem is, many of those with the ‘no-guns-for-anyone’ mentality are often the same (generally, far left leaners) people who crave more government control and intervention.
For example, they support the notion that gun manufacturers should be put out of business by allowing suits for berserk misuse of their products. Many challengers of private gun ownership are the same who support de-funding and de-arming the police.
Before truly reasonable and useful gun control rules can be established, it will be necessary that hysterical demands for more gun laws at the federal level be moderated and individual states recognize what their citizens believe are appropriate and constitutional.