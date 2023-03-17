Quite a few times I have offered ideas in an attempt to get readers to think about what is going on in public schools and the school administration. When I reference “our” I am thinking not just about Massachusetts but the entire nation. There are lots of issues that need to be addressed.
The most recent local burps have been teacher strikes in several Massachusetts communities.
The debate now has evolved to a push for the state’s laws to be changed to allow these public employees to strike under certain conditions. While it makes sense that union workers should not work without a contract that essentially details rules under which their employment conditions are defined, denying students the opportunity to attend classes makes no sense.
One group pushing the right to strike is the Mass Teachers’ Association. There needs to be some sort of resolution.
To think the problem will be reasonably resolved by our legislature is naive. With teacher associations donating millions of dollars to what is essentially a Democratic-only state government, any outcome of a labor rules debate is predictable.
Maybe what needs to change is the idea that local schools are more or less run by local school committees within the regulations defined by the state’s Department of Education. I would imagine that pretty much all local school committee members are sincere in their desire to make their district operate in a way that provides the best experience for the students.
But a desire to have good schools is not sufficient to insure the system works as desired. The fact that school committees apparently have no incentive to settle contract disputes in a timely manner is an obvious example of an inadequacy that has manifested in the strikes earlier this year. It looks like committees need a bit of a push.
What is the solution to settling contract disputes?
Perhaps we start with a couple of ideas that are fundamental to any resolution.
Teachers should not be allowed to strike. In accordance with state law, anyone who violates the no-strike mandate needs to be held accountable. Associations are apparently fined but without individual accountability, the law has no teeth. Individuals need to bear the weight of violating the law.
Especially with the at-home COVID learning debacle, there can be no controllable reason allowed for scheduled school days to be canceled. Kids need every bit of in-school learning that can be arranged. There could be more issues addressed, like the plethora of half days that apparently get counted as full days to be in compliance with the state’s 180-day requirement, but that’s a discussion for another day. Kids need to be in school.
Aside from the learning disruption, the inconvenience to working parents needs to be a real consideration. It appears that more people are returning to work after a couple of years of the work-from-home approach. Adding to worrying about whether the kid’s school is going to be canceled is hardly productive.
There is a formula to determine how many tax dollars in state aid each district receives. The amount varies significantly from community to community, but pretty much no district could operate effectively without state aid. So, there is the leverage.
The state, as much as government intervention at any level is rarely useful, needs to intervene when contracts are not settled before the expiration date. With the state contribution to districts paramount to successfully operating schools, some sort of mediation team should be mandated to step in and resolve teacher-district contracts with the ability to reduce state funding.
If taxpayer contribution to towns is withheld, one has to think the negotiation of fair contracts would become a priority and get resolved. The idea of working for months or years with no fair, defined contract seems counter to harmony in the impacted districts.
What a fair contract means would take some consideration. But certainly some sort of survey-based guidelines can be established to determined a sense of fair.
It doesn’t seem like solving the no-strike while resolving-the-contract issue ought to be a Herculean problem. The solution is not to change the law to allow strikes causing kids to miss more scheduled school days.
Groups like the MTA and their Beacon Hill pals ought not to be creating laws that adversely impact student learning opportunity.