It is not often that I agree with original or reprinted editorials offered in The Sun Chronicle. But a couple Mondays back, the paper presented support for the banning of cellphones in classrooms. That idea is a home run. (“Put the phones away!” Our View, May 30)
I have not been in front of a classroom for a few years but I would imagine the situation is worse than a decade or two ago when phones were becoming much more prolific with virtually every student so equipped. Beyond the classroom, you can’t swing a cat by its tail without hitting a dozen phone users no matter where you might be. People of every age and demographic have become addicted. No one seems to talk face to face with anyone and texting is the method of choice for communication, inanimate though it may be. It seems instant gratification and dramatically inflated self-importance has just about everyone you see with a phone pressed up to their ear.
Texting was an activity best left to 13-year-olds to discuss what to wear to school the next day, but now it is the ubiquitous technology to move ideas from one person to someone who apparently is believed to care. Shoot me a text. Don’t plan, don’t think, just shoot me a text.
One of the least valid arguments for allowing phones in school is the oft heard comment from parents or their kids: “What if I need to get hold of them?”
What if you do? There is no reason a student needs to contact a parent during the school day that is not important enough to have the school’s administration make the call. Deciding what is for dinner is not important enough to make a call from school.
An associated argument then arises when a parent is concerned that should a crisis occur at the student’s school they want to be able to contact them. The reality is the school’s policy is that should some lockdown crisis occur, there is no cellphone usage allowed. Of course the retort will be “but I need to talk to my kid.” Allowing phone use is an invitation to added confusion and in the worst-case coordination of bad actors who might be perpetuating the incident.
From a teaching perspective, allowing kids access to phones is an invitation to cheating. Often teachers will administer tests to different groups of the same class level. It’s obvious that the first group to have the test has the opportunity to text questions or solutions from the test to later-in-the-day test takers. I can hear the answer now: give each group a different test.
First, creating a fair, reasonable, useful test is an effort, and giving the same level class different tests will immediately spawn calls of unfairness. One test will be identified, rightly or wrongly, to be more difficult than the other and therefore unfair.
Kids using phones during a test is obviously an invitation to cheating.
Another issue is the potential use of recording a teacher, administrator or other student without their knowledge or permission. One can argue the legality of such activity and what laws might or might not apply, but certainly the ramifications are not worth any value that might be perceived by the recorder. Some conversations are meant to be private. Easy access to recording devices is another invitation to significant problems.
An issue that I have seen first hand with the cellphone issue is use by teachers in the classroom. Too often I have observed teachers, typically younger individuals, taking out their phones in the middle of a class. Such action makes it kind of difficult to prohibit kids from phone use during school hours.
There are arguments regarding the harmful impacts of over-doing cellphone/electronics use by adolescents and that in itself ought to be reason enough for schools to extinguish their use during school hours.
The idea of no cellphones in school is a concept that needs to be enacted into rules and enforced. There is no need, no rational argument to support their use and little useful results can come from in-school use.
Just imagine, going five or six hours without seeing a picture of somebody’s cat or being able to show someone the shoes you want to buy. And no texts. Students might actually have to talk to someone face to face. The horror!