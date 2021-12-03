Another observation on an in-exhaustable list of things that are truly unnecessary or intrusive to normal life suggests the notion of texting. Fundamentally an activity best left to 13-year-olds of middle school age, it seemingly has become the de facto method of contemporary communication for essentially all age groups.
At all hours of the day or night, many use this method to share inane, useless tidbits of unimportant, irrelevant events of their lives with others.
Sociologists study all sorts of things that impact our daily lives, for better or worse. An example might be the development of air conditioning. In the days or yore, folks in cities would sit on the front porch to relieve some of the evening’s heat and chat with their neighbors. Maybe they would share a lemonade and discuss the day’s events. Then along came air conditioned spaces and the windows closed, doors shut and a common platform for useful communication evaporated like the condensate from the air conditioner dumping onto the sidewalk.
Over the past couple of decades, with the proliferation of cell phones and their phenomenal digital technology, real, meaningful communication has devolved significantly. For many who study the science of electronic media communication, it’s pretty clear the ‘for worse’ part of the question reigns supreme. Many note that the ability to conduct interpersonal communication has substantially degraded and the ability to interpret language not expressed in words has also diminished.
It is distressing to watch moms and kids or owners with their dogs, heads buried in phones, thumbs blazing away while their charges are left to find their own entertainment. Kids waiting for the school bus fail to even acknowledge there might be others at the bus stop waiting with them. One would think these types of activities ought to provide and promote a venue to communicate. Instead, it turns out to be just another foray into the digital world of impersonal nothingness.
I will give only this single line to the still pervasive, illegal, insane, irresponsible use of cell phones while driving.
There is one amusing outcome of the walker with his or her thoughts consumed with a phone. Who can’t find humor in a YouTube video as some oblivious texter walks, totally unaware, into a street sign or off a curb? That stuff is LMAO funny.
Beyond the clear degradation of communication skill, cell phone interchange by text has disabled grammar skills, suffocated ability to articulate an idea, generally eliminated any useful ability to demonstrate the concept of penmanship but maybe most significantly, removed any concept of planning.
Everything is now. No planning, no pre-thought, no accommodation for the unexpected. Just immediate, extemporaneous reaction. Watch what happens then react.
Used to be that we had to plan ahead. We had to take responsibility for being where we said we would be at a certain time. Now, the plan is ‘I’ll text you when I get there.’
These observations are not IMHO but facts of life in the 21st century.
The world has certainly drifted into a digital morass of a need for immediate satisfaction and response to any chime, ding, or playful tune emanating from our device. God forbid we don’t interrupt our conversation (should that actually happen) to check what important tidbit one of our friends has transmitted via text message.
FWIW IDK if IRL readers will LOL BC its NBD but TBH, IDC.
Put down the phone and take a breath.
