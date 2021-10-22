Astonishingly, I do not have a Solomon quality insight regarding the COVID-19 vaccination quandary. And a quandary it is. But as always there are three sides to the story: the two disagreeing parties’ views and the truth that likely lies somewhere in between.
There are a few ideas that ought to weigh on the situation.
Seems the ‘government’ in some form or another has been allowed to mandate vaccinations for all sorts of potential ailments.
As an example, when my contemporaries and I were just about starting school age, we were all lined up in the school’s common area and excitedly waited to get the newly developed polio shot. For sure, polio was a health scourge that devastated individuals who contracted the disease.
If there were any ‘protesters’ refusing the vaccine, no one seemed to talk about it and my murky recollection was there was almost a joyful relief that there was one less childhood malady to concern parents.
In those days nuclear war with the Soviets probably topped the list of what might prematurely terminate our earthly stay so it was good Polio got crossed off the list.
Aside from a minuscule number of vaccine refuseniks, just about every baby gets a handful of shots by the time they are talking. There doesn’t seem to be nationwide protests or noteworthy concerns when schools mandate kids be vaccinated for a handful of typical childhood diseases. Teachers, medical staff and others for decades have been required to have been vaccinated for a number of diseases to participate in associated activities.
One can argue the military is an animal of a different sort but if you want to talk about mandatory vaccinations, how five in one arm and six in the other, delivered by Navy corpsmen who enjoyed poking Marines. How anyone in the military gets to refuse a vaccine these days is a reflection of how the U.S. military has evolved in other than a good way.
So it would appear mandated vaccines are nothing new. On the other hand, how about the annual flu shot?
Got mine the other day. Free. ‘Free’ vaccines. Got to love that tag. But that discussion is for another day.
Tens of thousands die every year from the flu. Some years, its in the hundreds of thousands. No mandated flu shots for the annual flu that has ended the lives of millions. No mask mandates, no quarantines. No empty, unenforceable presidential dictates to get a flu shot ‘or else.’ Makes one wonder why a recurring malady that appears annually does not create a ‘get it or get out’ mandate.
Maybe a more rational approach would be for insurers to increase premiums for those not choosing to get immunized. Sort of like a smokers’ premium.
Those genuinely concerned with contracting the COVID seem to have been vaccinated so those electing to forgo the shot ought to be financially penalized for increased risk behavior.
There is enough short term history to demonstrate the vaccines’ effectiveness and few, identifiable adverse reactions. With that background it makes sense to get immunized. But at the same time for those who chose the more risky approach of rejecting getting a shot should be penalized by increasing their health insurance costs.
It is now obvious that mandates are not the answer, a measurable percentage of people have some strong aversion to getting a COVID shot and there does not look like there will be any resolution of the vax-or-not question in the near future.
There are no easy answers.
