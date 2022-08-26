It’s time to visit troubling issues. A common thread is most could be fixed if voters woke up, and I don’t mean woke, but rather toss entrenched politicians and replaced them with new faces.
Anybody watch the Squad testify in Congress regarding college debt “forgiveness?” AOC whined she owes $17,000. She makes $175K as a U.S. congresswoman and owns a Tesla. Want your taxes to pay for her legally incurred college debt? Incredible audacity. The Yiddish expression is chutzpah.
Owen Jones, who espoused the Sandy Hook shooting was fake, got sued and was found culpable of causing distress. He was ordered to pay millions to parents.
Who is going to sue Secretary of State Bill Galvin for TV ads claiming “Donald Trump has a plan to steal the next election?” Galvin says he has a plan to prevent Trump from doing so. I contacted his office because, I too, am concerned with stolen elections. I asked for details about Trump’s plan and Galvin’s approach to prevent this alleged planned theft. So far, I have not heard back. Is it possible Galvin is faking? Do we, the taxpayers, have a basis for a lawsuit?
The fall election. Maura Healey will likely be governor. God help us.
What if Shannon Liss Reardon should get elected to attorney general? Before you decide she is your pick, I advise voters to read her bio. She has a net worth of close to a billion dollars, presumably collected by suing companies. Not a business-friendly lawyer but labor groups seem to like her aggressive take downs of corporations. Apparently, unions don’t seem to understand that without businesses, there are no jobs. Well, except for government patronage appointments. No jobs, no unions, only wealthy lawyers.
How about state Rep. Paul Feeney and Healey inspecting metal work at the train station pretending to be corrosion specialists or structural engineers. Or was it just a photo op to show that Attleboro residents, too, can have some tax money back?
TV ads note Planned Parenthood is spending $50 million next election. PP gets lots of tax dollars. I won’t pass judgment if PP is a good or bad use of taxes, but nobody asked me if they ought to be allowed to spend my money to support particular candidates. Spending tax dollars to get more tax dollars. Audacity at its finest.
Orange Line shutdown? It’s probably needed to fix problems but what’s next? Red Line? Green Line? Where does it end? One of the biggest issues with the shutdown seems to be signs directing users to alternate routes that are not printed in Babylonian jibber. I guess being in America you are not required to understand English but taxpayers are obligated to translate public messages into a gazillion different languages. How about you learn English, at your own expense?
Where is Kamala Harris? Not sure anybody cares, but man-o-man, what a disappearing act. You’ve got to wonder where she is being hidden.
More whining about high school MCAS. Of course a 10th-grade level test ought to be required to graduate from high school. This is not a tough decision.
Speaking of teachers, I am wondering how many support the Mass. Teacher Association’s dumping union dues into TV ads promoting the unconstitutional (state) ballot question to impose a higher tax rate on big earners. I am sure there are teachers who think anyone who earns more than they do should pay a higher tax rate but none were asked where their union dues should be going.
It is amazing how quickly the Inflation Reduction Act morphed into a Climate Control Act. Faster than you can say, “Hey, my taxes just went up.”
The Washington Post, and others, have confirmed that the Biden administration is reportedly considering paying as much as $450,000 per person in regards to illegal entrants who may have been separated from their families during the Trump administration. The exact status of this proposal, apparently spawned by an ACLU lawsuit, is not clear. Pundits have suggested the proposal is sitting on the back burner until after the elections. Seems the Democrats don’t want such a preposterous idea costing taxpayers billions of dollars floating around before an election.
This list could go on but this is a start.