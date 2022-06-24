It’s now officially summer. It’s time to offer a potpourri of observations to make you think. Some things that get done just seem to happen and don’t make much sense. But we tend to select our battles then pick and chose which issues to address. Others just go on and on.
Here’s a list to contemplate.
How about the timing of Juneteenth? Right when most public schools are finishing up for the year, the government decides its a fine time to interject a no-school day. Maybe its time to rethink the school year schedule. Ought to start the day after labor day, end on the middle Friday of June. Celebrate Juneteenth the Monday after that. There has got to be some brilliant minds in the Department of Education who can figure out how to make a firm start/end date schedule work.
I think it was Mike Kirby’s column the was published in The Sun Chronicle the other day that got me to thinking. Apparently our fair Commonwealth has 160 state representatives, and 40 state senators. The federal government’s got proportionately far less of either. There are 351 municipalities in the State. With a little rounding, that’s just over two towns per representative. The bottom line is each of these folks costs taxpayers on the order of $100K per year once you tally pay, benefits, and a not-too-bad retirement system. How about this idea? Every town gets its own rep, the pay goes to $20K per year for expenses, no retirement benefits. I am not too sure what state senators do so maybe we could just get rid of that expense altogether. Oh and don’t forget term limits.
Why did The Sun Chronicle change its home page? Here’s my theory. Based on decades of observation, starting when computer stuff became part of business activity this is what I have seen. I guess the generic name is IT staff for those who maintain and provide improvements to a business’ systems. In general, these are some nice people always ready to help out when your computer crashes. In between keeping the existing system up and running they are always working to find a better solution, a new home page, an updated system that is promised to be so much better than the old grind that has been working fine for years. You know, the system that most everyone is familiar with and provides about 95% of what we want. The users are all familiar with where to click, where to find what they need.
But, if the old system is not removed and replaced, what will the IT folks do? Of course there are all sorts of concerns with support by the supplier and other rationalization to update. Legacy systems have to go. I think its job security and a desire of IT people to change stuff because they can. How about leave well enough alone or make the new pages look just like the old ones?
Congressman Jake Auchincloss’ “office” is reporting no involvement in last week’s intrusion into the Capital by members of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Why can’t he come out and make a statement? Does the office talk? Colbert laughed off the illegal intrusion by his staff.
Anybody else watch the president fall off his bicycle? Not being a medical professional, I won’t make a diagnosis. Instead I offer this notion. Do you want the person in charge of this country unable to ride a bicycle or not have the common sense to know he is incapable of doing so and does it anyway? Judgment is not Joe Biden’s strong suite.
How about the ‘T?’ Amazing. With a little rounding, the MBTA is 80% funded by taxpayers. New cars taken out of service, new tracks, lots of money. Consider for a minute if you were paying for the kind of service the T provides. Would you tolerate the demonstrated performance level? Wait a minute we are paying! Go back to the paragraph on state reps and consider how they handle taxpayer money.
Back to the Biden administration. There is a proposal to suspend federal tax on gasoline. The amount is inconsequential so the only reasonable interpretation is to assume this is a ploy to deflect attention from the other abysmal federal programs creating all kinds of problems for the nation. Frequently, we hear the claim “I am not good at math.” Let me help out. The tax relief is 18 cents per gallon. Let’s say you drive 1,000 miles per month; your car gets 25 mpg. 1,000 miles/25 mpg = 40 gal x $0.18. Wow! Joe Biden just saved you $7.20 for the month. But just a few days ago, Biden and members of his administration publicly announced there is nothing they can do about soaring prices. Of course electric car drivers have already rid themselves of gas tax.
Lots more to ponder but here’s a list to get you thinking.