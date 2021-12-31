It’s the season when many of us concoct resolutions as we move into another new year.
The most frequent promises we seem to make have to do with personal improvement in ways that ought to make us healthier, wealthier or nicer.
Perhaps Congress ought to enact some law that says every serving politician must make a publicly-published list of resolutions for the coming year.
Beyond just the to-do list, there would be an end of the year accounting as to how well last year’s promises were fulfilled.
If the target goals were not achieved, out you go with for forfeiture of 50% of pay and mandatory repayment of any benefits that were awarded during the year.
With that as a starting point, here are a few ideas that your favorite Sun Chronicle contributor would suggest ought to be in the portfolio of some of our most active political figures, and others, past and present.
President Joe Biden: I resolve to stay awake at international conferences. Even though unaware of what is going on, or having no interest in the discussion, I promise to feign at least a modicum of concern for the proceedings, keeping my eyes open.
VP Kamala Harris: I vow to stop the inane giggling every time I’m asked a question. I recognize it makes me look clueless, holds the questioner in disdain and makes me seem like I’m pretending to be smarter than they are.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi: I commit to following rules, zany as they may be, that I concoct for the House. I will support all efforts to bring limits to how long representatives are allowed to serve as well as age limits. (But ... fingers crossed for this one ...) Maximum age for anyone in elected positions will be 75.
Minority Leader Mitch McConnell: I pledge to support legislation that prohibits anyone related to an elected official from service in any capacity in government. Further, (fingers crossed here) members in any congressional position will be prohibited from trading securities while in office and for three years after leaving. Any holdings when elected are ‘frozen’ as far as ownership.
Senator Ed Markey: I will no longer allow myself to be photographed with the ‘Squad’ as they jabber about the Green New Deal. It occurred to me that the Roosevelt New Deal, while promoting socialism and establishing a give-away mentality for our government, was useful to move the nation out of the Great Depression. To make the not-so-veiled reference with the pie-in-the-sky Green New Deal, which would bankrupt the nation, is ludicrous.
Hillary Clinton: I resolve to complain about losing to Donald Trump no more than four times this year. After that, I will complain no more than three times the next year and so forth until I have no allowance left. I promise to not have any reference on my grave stone to losing the election. Well, since it defines my existence, maybe not.
All news outlets: We resolve no more tickler lead-ins before the inevitable plethora of commercials during so-called news broadcasts. No longer will we spend more time telling viewers/listeners what we are going to tell them rather than just objectively reporting the news.
Dr. Anthony Fauci: I agree to admit I am older than the first three feet of dirt and I no longer belong in the public spotlight. I will admit motivation for my antics has been to keep myself in the national spotlight even though I add little and in fact, inhibit proper handling of the COVID-19 crisis. As I depart, I will disclose all the interactions I have had with the Chinese lab where this virus was first noted.
Veteran thankers: Instead of saying ‘Thank you for your service,’ actually thank all Americans by voting for individuals who respect the constitution and accept accountability for their actions by not supporting the pervasive government movement toward uncontrolled spending on wasteful social programs.
Yours truly: Continue to appreciate the opportunity to present and highlight observations of programs and policies that are inconsistent with American values.
