It seems most regular contributors to The Sun Chronicle share their year-end thoughts and ruminations. Having been gracefully offered the opportunity to participate as an Opinion page columnist, I thought I might follow suit.
The disparity in ideas is of no real consequence. Just ramblings of what occurs to me and has passed through my thoughts recently. I don’t lose sleep over these reflections, but perhaps we all should.
P Why is it that long-entrenched state politicians are able to leave the public domain (former House Speaker Robert DeLeo and former Senate President William Bulger, for example) and move into lucrative higher educational positions even though possessing no apparent qualifications?
P Why are folks like those mentioned allowed to serve in elected office for decades and earn lucrative state benefits that rival those of the most profitable private enterprises and pensions? Why do legislators get any state taxpayer-funded pensions?
P How can the federal government be something on the order of $30 (give or take some) trillion dollars in debt? Why do voters continue to re-elect the legislators who don’t just allow, but seem to encourage, this behavior? Who on God’s green earth does not think this is going to be a crisis of biblical proportions when the “piper has to pay”?
P When I explain my ideas about why political term limits are needed at every legislative level, why do many often respond with some comment like, “Well, the government is so complex we need to have people in office who have lots of experience to keep the government operating smoothly.” Really? Listen to your own words, folks. You just offered the most compelling reason that supports the need to start fresh every second or third term.
P Why have many of our state’s legislators already gotten COVID vaccination shots when there are many state residents who are higher up on the priority list? Please don’t tell me Sen. Ed Markey, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Rep Ayanna Pressley, U.S. Rep. Richard Neal and other state legislators deserve virus protection before vulnerable folks who are in some closed environment like a nursing home. Why is this not making the news? And why will the state’s voters forget, not care, and re-elect them next time around?
P Are these so-called stimulus payments meant to have people spend money to make businesses healthier, or is the idea to help those who are financially suffering because of COVID? If the latter is the case, why are people who were not adversely impacted getting payments?
P Is the nation so morally bankrupt that people really believe forgiving legally incurred student loan debt is acceptable? Perhaps the most troubling part of this simmering proposal is those directly impacted, i.e. the debtors, think they should be allowed to have taxpayers fund their poor decisions? What has happened to individual responsibility and accountability for one’s actions?
P Can anyone read a map anymore? What does it mean to wind your watch? Who wears a watch these days?
P Seems electric cars are the future. They don’t make the sound of a traditional internal combustion-powered vehicle and are generally somewhat quieter. How long will it take for some government agency to spend a few million dollars studying pedestrian accidents precipitated because the vehicle was too quiet?
P When a cop shoots an accused perp why is the entire episode blamed on the cop, his or her bias, training deficiencies and so forth, but when a mentally unstable individual shoots up some public venue, people immediately call for guns to be outlawed instead of blaming the shooter, the lack of individual accountability or society’s lack of concern regarding mental illness treatment?
P How long will it take state residents to recognize the error in allowing access to their vehicle’s electronics? Which municipality will be the first to install roadside monitors to check your car’s GPS to determine if you were speeding?
P Is it only my observation, but are more drivers using hand-held cellphones since a law was passed banning such activity? Has anyone in the sate ever been cited for participating in the idiotic practice of using a hand-held phone while driving?
P Is there any particular reason that so many people have to always have a cellphone with them? Are individuals so important that instantaneously responding to a text or some other message is more important than face-to-face or voice communication? Or being a responsible driver?
P Do drivers have any clue how much energy is involved when a 3,500 pound car is moving at 40 or 50 miles per hour?
P Why do people driving alone in their car wear face masks?
P What is it about so-called celebrities that make seemingly rational people care about them? For example, who cares about the British royal family’s matters? Or what the Kardashians do, think, wear and tweet?
P It’s troubling that millions of people think electronic public forums like Facebook are reasonable, accurate venues for the exchange of ideas beyond meaningless banter and posting pictures of your cat doing something that you believe to be cute.
P It seems the majority of educational institutions are most often bastions of liberal, progressive thinking. They are outspoken in support of First Amendment rights, yet frequently ostracize anyone who promotes an agenda different from theirs. These are the institutions teaching your kids about liberty and individual freedoms. Well, except for the Second Amendment.
P Why do TV news stations spend more time teasing the listener with what they are going to report rather than just telling you the news?
P Why are there no longer any genuinely funny comedians like Rodney Dangerfield, Buddy Hackett, Red Skelton, Jackie Gleason, George Carlin, and the like?
Well, that’s a start. No resolutions other than to continue to keep people aware of what’s important. Happy New Year.
