We are all enticed by titillating or bizarre stories. Ripley’s Believe it or Not has entertained generations with aberrations and observations of fantastic occurrences for a century.
The Darwin award recognize those, most having renounced common sense and life by their own actions, who have presumably improved the gene pool as they proudly exercised their right to challenge fate.
While those groups catalog the most bizarre stuff or outlandish acts, the everyday activity of those surrounding us locally or nation wide certainly deserve recognition when they distinguish themselves from the norm far enough to be worthy of mention.
Here are a few from recent news reports that fall into the ‘can you believe it’ or what-were-they-thinking category.
A track coach tricked dozens of women into sending him provocative pictures of themselves. Dozens. Presumably this good Samaritan was going to their aid by offering to purge such photos from the Internet, but the women involved had to first send him more photos. You cannot excuse the guy from being a dirt bag perv but what sort of thought process did these women exercise.
Alec Baldwin says someone is responsible for the tragic death of the cinematographer on a film set, but not him. He was the person with the gun in his hand, he pointed it at the victim, he cocked and released the hammer, he never checked the gun to see if it was loaded. But he is not anyway responsible. This deserves a special award.
Marty Walsh for governor? News reports have floated the idea that Mayor Marty might be pondering a run for governor. Why? Because he has done such a great job as Labor Secretary? He is so articulate and astute?
Bonus payments for employees who get a COVID-19 shot. It would be nice to say ‘only in Rhode Island’ but our fair Commonwealth held a million-dollar giveaway last year for those getting a shot. So you get yourself vaccinated and the state gives you $3,000. And you didn’t even have to pay for the shot. I wonder if that is taxable income?
Imagine there are those who believe Constitutional rights are not absolute. In particular, the Second Amendment might be the most important of all rights guaranteed by the Constitution. Those who think that provision for regular citizens to have their own firearm is not an imperative for freedom, ought to review what happened in other countries as they sunk into despotism. Nations like 1930s Germany, early 20th century Russia/Soviet Union, China, Venezuela, Cuba. Gun control, registration and confiscation are precursors to the institution of repressive government revocation of other freedoms.
Who actually believes that Joe Biden’s XL Pipeline shutoff was rational? That conduit of responsibly produced oil that presumably would have supplied the better part of a million barrels of oil per day to the world. Instead, Joe Biden is imploring the rest of the world, including our political and economic adversaries who practice little environmental protections, to up their production rates to help with his sagging favor-ability ratings due to high fuel prices.
If you were Vlad Putin, would you be intimidated by any threat made by Joe Biden in regard to the Ukraine situation?
Believe it or not, skate boarding is now a Summer Olympics event. And how about the United States’ reaction to China’s human rights abuses? We won’t send an official delegation to the Games. But the country will still have athletes participate. Well, as long as the ‘players’ aren’t too stressed. We’ll show them.
It appears that New York City is poised to allow non citizens the right to vote in local elections. The Federal government is allowing thousands and thousands to enter the country every month with no idea where they end up. So those who find their way to NYC will be allowed to vote? It would interesting to know if they will be allowed mail-in votes. Maybe Mayor Bill de Blasio has earned a nomination for a 2021 political Darwin award.
The list is endless, and makes you wonder why we continue to promote such nonsense with our support and interest.
