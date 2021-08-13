OK, time again for summertime rumination by your favorite Sun Chronicle chronicler.
Ya gotta love the government. Giving away even more money it does not have. This time to restaurants. Why? The Sun Chronicle reports some are (still) struggling because of a lack of help.
Let me get this straight. Washington is paying people more to stay home than work, creating a severe worker shortage. Some businesses can’t figure a work around, so our broke government is printing more money to give those businesses ... to cover for workers staying home, all the while those who were clever and innovative get squat. Socialism at its finest.
Who knew the government is covering funeral expenses? FEMA will reimburse a decedent’s survivors for funeral expenses, up to $9,000, if the death was attributed to COVID-19. Aside from the ridiculousness of the idea, who could imagine any fraud encouraged by that program? Everybody who thinks a death was not COVID related, get in line for some other government handout. Shady funeral directors have to salivate at that “pad the bill” opportunity.
Do our lawmakers really think that many who died from complications associated with the virus would not have died due to other reasons? And under this scenario, who would suspect that every death was not COVID related?
Imagine getting a million bucks just because you got a shot that only some irrational person would reject. A lottery for people who got a free vaccination? Really? Who could have imagined? Some districts want to pay individuals $100 for getting a shot.
If that goes into effect I’m going to take the lead from the Democrats’ election playbook. I see no reason not to assume a different identity every day for a couple of weeks and become super vaccinated with a pocket full of C-notes. You don’t need an ID to vote so I imagine getting vaccinated would be even simpler. Probably just roll up your sleeve.
And now our local state senator wants to mandate masks in schools this fall. All while tens of thousands undocumented people are released into American cities. Are they vaccinated? Have they been tested? Thank you Joe Biden, or whomever is pulling your strings.
How about this Cuomo fellow from New York? A couple of questions. Why did it take so long to solidify harassment accusations? And what is going on behind the scenes to cause his bail out now?
There is no such thing as coincidence so some political shenanigans is afoot. What kind of evidence forced him out? He needs to be prosecuted but that will never happen. After all, he admitted — I was too familiar with some people — ya think?
Our fair Commonwealth is poised to tee up a couple dozen ballot questions for the next election.
As I have commented previously, such an approach to governing is a blatant avoidance of responsibility by our legislators. In a more sinister evaluation, since our attorney general, Maura Healey, has the self-proclaimed power to decide what does or does not get onto the ballot, voters need to be wary of what and how these ‘questions’ are presented.
Anybody else recognize the progressive agenda slant to such an approach? If our legislators can’t, or more accurately, won’t, work these issues, why do we need them? Fire them all, start over with people who have a backbone.
I can’t predict the future, but the Home Town Team has certainly fulfilled its destiny. Sliding from first place right on schedule.
Anybody watch the Boston School superintendent apologize for not having the required state license? Two years passed but apparently she was too busy to take the test.
When she finally takes it, sure would be embarrassing if she tanked, embarrassing for the city for having hired a person incapable of completing the state mandated requirements to do her job. I know towns who would make sure the test was passed and it would be a condition of employment.
And this final thought. Attributed to now deceased U.S. Republican Senator Everett Dirksen: “A billion here, a billion there, pretty soon you are talking real money.”
Billions have morphed into trillions, and it seems our legislators have no sense of what real money costs.
