Everyone who is surprised the state wants to raise taxes, take a mail-in ballot.
This time the target is high earners. You may not know them personally but you know who they are.
Entrepreneurs, aggressive, intelligent, corporate executives: people who have worked hard and used skills and knowledge to become generously compensated. Our state is poised to levy a new tax on these high earners.
The proposal, rejected as unconstitutional for a specificity reason by state rules the first time around, would have those with high incomes pay a higher tax rate.
Those earning more than a million dollars will have the rate on earnings over that amount bumped up in a graduated rate approach. Unlike other schemes, the trigger amount is indexed to go up each year.
Reports show wide support of voters who are unaware that such taxation is not allowed by the state’s constitution. But our alert legislators have found an approach that allows such shenanigans. And who would not like to see other people pay more?
Most who support this hair-brained scheme would set the rate-increase-trigger just above their own income level. Why not? As long as I am not impacted, let someone else pay.
Ostensibly, revenue generated by this new tax source, estimated to be $2 billion, would be used exclusively for education and transportation. Anyone who believes that, probably thinks that having a fundamentally all Democratic legislature in the state is a good thing.
Opponents of the idea suggest those impacted by the tax could decide their earnings ought not be taxed disproportionately and leave the state.
The worst-case scenario would see tax revenues drop when those residents leave and head elsewhere taking the entirety of their tax contributions with them. One supporting argument for that notion is propped up with employment/working conditions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.
With a demonstrated experience that many of those in high earning occupations can work from home, it seems reasonable that they could easily move elsewhere and have little impact on their employment opportunity.
Then comes the battle of where taxes are owed.
Aside from the speculation that tax revenue could be diminished with migration from the state, it seems near- sighted that taxes ought to be raised for anyone.
As usual with government organizations, the real problem is not how much income there is available, but how much is spent. As an adjunct idea to the need to reorganize and limit control at all levels of legislature, there needs to be a requirement that any candidate have worked in a for-profit enterprise for some number of years before entering politics.
Anyone engaged at a private business knows its existence is based on profits. No company exists if it constantly loses money.
Based on that easy-to-digest concept, the folks running successful companies understand they cannot spend more than they have and must constantly seek ways to reduce costs while improving services. Successful organizations develop annual plans to reduce costs. They find lower raw material prices, efficiency gains in production, doing more with less people, modernization of record keeping, automation. If your enterprise does not do it, a competitor will.
In contrast, legislators do not embrace the cost-reduction approach but rather look for ways to raise taxes.
Governmental groups almost always take this spend-and-tax approach. They look for ways to raise revenue. Don’t get rid of excess people, don’t critically examine practices that are not efficient, don’t disrupt the status quo, allow more people onto handout programs. Then threaten those programs and raise taxes. We do not need higher taxes, but less spending. No one should be supporting this idea.
