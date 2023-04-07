A few weeks ago I opined on the bloated Mansfield budget proposal. The suggestions offered at that time were to impose trash pickup fees, and look at a Prop. 2 1/2 property tax override. But surprise, surprise. With a bit of cutting here and some adjusting there, the budget is balanced. I presume balanced means the proposed spending is in line with projected revenue. And, it looks like the town still has the opportunity to work my money saving suggestions into the equation. Those might be an ace in the hole for when things get worse.
I’ll add to my prior list by commenting that the town ought not to have street sweepers servicing the downtown area midday when there are cars parked against the curb. Sweeping the middle of main street does not add much value.
But as I read The Sun Chronicle’s review of the adjustments, a couple of items caught my attention.
In the school budget scenario, a comment was offered that lower funding was expected because COVID-19 funding that had been made available over the past couple of years was being discontinued. Seems to me, and most rational thinkers, the pandemic crisis is over. So if the town was using the COVID funds to cover extra expenses incurred due to the virus, why do we need those expenses now? Is it possible the injections of inflation fueling federal funds were not really needed but just served to bloat the economy? Or did the town introduce some extra stuff only because funds were available but not really needed?
The school superintendent is quoted to have commented on the reduction of school staffing. It was noted that a “high school class size,” now at 14 students, would likely go to 17 or 18 students. Huh? Was the comment really for “a” class or a more generic comment that average sizes would move up to the noted numbers?
To me, it seems the class size notes are not really actual class size, although occasionally a high school class can be as small as 14. Rather, that number seems more in line with teacher-to-student ratio which in Massachusetts is about 1:13 with the national average at about 1:16. That is a much different statistic than actual class size. If, in fact, high school classes have been filled averaging only 14 students, it is far past time that staffing needs reducing. High school classes with only 14 students sounds like what goes on in exclusive, private schools. Seventeen or 18 students in a class is a comfortably low number so if the reporting is correct, the school district still has a way to go to get the high school class size in line with reality.
Online statistics suggest the average for the state of class seems to be in the 17 range so maybe that is a realistic target for our average town. I would imagine some of the special services class sizes cause the number to be lower than a typical, average class size.
Having taught high school classes, student numbers in the range of 22-25 or 26 seem to be ideal, not too many, not too few. Of course, small classes are better but public school systems are not geared or expected to operate at those class sizes. So there needs to be some clear definition of what the class sizes are and what are realistic expectations. Staffing can then be adjusted to meet those expectations.
One other comment from a town official regarding the budget was interesting.
The quote was (the budget allows for) “... what the town expects to provide a level of service.” Well, I suppose some level of service will be delivered. It might have been a bit more decisive if the comment were more in line with “delivers a level of service that town’s taxpayers expect.”
Another budget resolved. My comments from a few weeks back are germane. Rather than starting with a wish list and threatening added taxes and fees, maybe a more reasonable approach to budgeting would be to define the expected revenue, build in a bit of emergency “slush” and have each department define how they will meet the available targets.