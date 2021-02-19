It seems everyone has an opinion on the January riots in Washington. Lots of different opinions. I suppose those who read my contributions would be disappointed if I did not offer some rational observations. Not opinion, but rational explanation of the events associated with the riotous behavior.
From what has now become published, law enforcement agencies were well informed there were plenty of bad actors aching to act violently in anticipation of Congress meeting to certify the results of the election. For the small number who participated in the violence you got to wonder why a more moderate preparation plan was not in place.
I don’t know which agency holds the accountability for security at the Capitol, but it’s obvious someone, for whatever reason, failed to respond to the predicted violent antics of the protesters.
In keeping with the liberal mantra of ‘never let a good crisis go to waste,’ the impeachment process took about a New York Minute for the now barely Democratic House to draft the charge.
For a group that could not approve and extend financial assistance to an ailing set of citizens for months on end, the speed was Biblically dramatic.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi became animated as she took the podium, squarely placing blame on lame duck Donald Trump. The cast of condemning usual suspects fought to get their face in front of the camera. Patriarch Mitch McConnell swiftly blocked movement of the impeachment decree to the trial body, the Senate, until after the inauguration of President Joe Biden. Washington dramatic shenanigans at its finest by everyone involved. Every bit predictable.
Then the Senate voted in an attempt to decide if such charges against the no-longer-in-office former president had been legally forwarded. So-called constitutional scholars debated both sides of the case, arguing if impeachment of a non-office occupying president fulfills the requirements of law. With a remedy for proven guilt, impeachment rules allow for removal of that individual from office. Even a toga-robed philosopher ought to be able to recognize that logic indicates if the outcome can not be enacted, it is meaningless to pursue a course that leads to such an unattainable outcome.
The expected ‘never Trump’ Republicans sided with the ‘impeach Trump again’ hungry Democrats. With the illogical deemed legitimate, we were off to another Emmy-winning show trial.
Videos, repeats of the same stuff over and over, accusations the former president incited and encouraged death and destruction and no effort to stop the intrusion into the Capitol were the allegations brought forward by the impeachment managers. All this while the outcome was never in dispute: The Republicans who voted that the proceedings were not even legally valid would not move to find the presentations by the Democrats substantial by any stretch of the imagination.
The ‘best’ part of the show was near the end. When the call to bring witnesses was forwarded, Mighty Mitch apparently suggested his side’s first witness to be called would be Pelosi. Apparently he wanted her to discuss what she did with the plethora of information available days before the riots that predicted the turmoil. That would have been an interesting spectacle. For me, other than the patent waste of time the whole affair consumed, seeing the speaker stumble through questions posed by the Senate would have been worth the price of admission. Obviously, the Democrats concluded having the speaker ‘take the stand’ was not in their best interest. Maybe it finally hit them that theirs was a lost cause.
Next came the acquittal: Not a not guilty, but an acquittal of the charges.
Then the wailing, the claims of most bi-partisan impeachment ever, references to McConnell’s post-vote speech when he essentially claimed ‘it’s not yet over.’
It became evident very quickly that no liberal thinker and all never-Trumpers did not believe the outcome and vigorously still complain about the impeachment. Imagine not believing the outcome of a process organized and overseen by government agencies?
About the only reasonable explanation for this impeachment was it was going to happen whether Trump had won the election or not. Had the November election outcome been in his favor, there would still be ongoing cries of cheating and underhanded practices and voting irregularities. And with the House in Democratic majority hands, we would have been well into an impeachment for God-knows-what.
The point is, it’s over, the Democrats lost. If you don’t like the outcome, find some other venue to pursue.
About all this circus provided was fodder for the mid-term elections in a couple of years.
