Seems we got us a drought of biblical proportions. Oh wait, that was floods. Same idea in reverse I suppose. But lawn watering continues.
John Kerry and the other climaloonies blame man-made global warming as he privately jets around the world cementing his last rounds of private deals. His claims about cause simply swap correlation with causation and evoke pretend leverage to cajole other nations to deals favorable to his portfolio. But Johnny Jet Setter is not today’s focus.
One can argue about what causes droughts and floods but weather changes and there is not much that can be done about it. I believe Navy Chief of Naval Operations Elmo Russell “Bud” Zumwalt Jr. proposed nuking North Vietnam’s dike system to destroy their rice crops when ineffective cloud seeding didn’t produce flooding to accomplish the goal. Men have tried unsuccessfully to control weather in all sorts of ways for a long, long time. The end result is you need to learn to live with it: Accommodate, acclimate, adapt.
Many parts of our nation have adapted. In the southwest, there are no lush green lawns, gardens show off drought-resistant desert fauna and water usage is dictated by availability. Many jurisdictions have out-populated available water. Future growth is not viable without new supply.
New Englanders have a different problem.
Most years, for any span of years, water availability is average. That is what average is: A value itself that is not real but represents what goes on over some number of observations. Average age of retirement, average salary of CEOs, average MCAS scores, batting average. Everybody loves to talk about averages. It’s a convenient, if often misleading way to quickly illustrate some representative value.
The issue is not so much average. Hardly a single observation is ever average. The real focus needs to be on the little understood notion of variation. Remember high school math class when the teacher talked about standard deviation in a statistics lesson? Z scores? Normal Probability Distributions? Those concepts are more important than what is the average. Unfortunately, such concepts take some work to grasp and become useful.
There is no space for that lesson here but suffice to say we are in part of a variable cycle that happens now and then. The problem is that our water supplies are not always insensitive to such variability. What that means is if wells and reservoirs are pumped too low, beyond their capability to replenish a certain volume, there can be permanent damage to their capacity and potential introduction of hard to treat contaminants. Permanent damage is very possible.
I am not an expert. But having studied these phenomenon to the extent I understand the engineering and geological mechanism at work, it’s interesting when you explain this stuff to the water, mow, whack and blow aficionados of lush lawns. The standard answer is, ‘But I pay for the water I use.’ Seems no one cares there won’t be any water for any one to pay for when the wells go dry.
The ‘simple’ solution, not without its own set of issues, is to desalinate ocean water. The most significant problem is cost. It is hard to pinpoint precise estimates but desalination would likely be something on the order of five to 10 times the typical cost of $1.50 to $2 per 1,000 gallons. And current desalination processes are energy hungry endeavors. That option is a distant dream.
So keep that lawn green, ignore the even-odd restrictions, water away. After all lush-lawn-guy, you pay for the water. Why not dump lots of gallons down the gutter and into the wind? And just think of how much you will save when there is no more water for anything.
In the interim, you might want to consider turning off the sprinkler to the lawn.