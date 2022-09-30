In my teaching career I taught an introductory statistics class. It was a favorite. When the year started, I tried to impress on students that by year end, they would not be statistics experts but hopefully would gain an appreciation of the old adage: “Statistics don’t lie, but statisticians do.”
The most important take-away was that when somebody presented statistics to support an argument, be it with numbers, graphical representation or raw data, there need be critical review.
The first step in assimilating the information was to dig into the source, how was the info collected, what bias does the presenter bring and in general, have a good dose of skepticism as to the veracity of the tale.
As an early exercise in the school year I had each student find some article from anywhere that used graphics to represent some point of view and share with the class how accurately the data was presented. It does not take long to observe that a good percentage of material presented is skewed toward the author’s point of view and it is easy for the reader to draw a biased conclusion.
Take for example the current TV ads soliciting support for the upcoming election’s ballot Question 1 in Massachusetts.
This is an item where most voters contemplating the question’s purpose would likely say something like, “It’s to make rich people pay more taxes.” In a second we’ll get to the misleading statistics part but first let’s describe what the question really is about. I’ll reserve my diatribe on ballot questions.
The commonwealth’s constitution does not allow for progressive taxation; that is, the tax rate for all must be the same. So, to scoot around the question of raising the tax rate for high earners only, the question is a referendum on amending the state’s constitution. Oh, and by the way, while we’re at it, might as well impose a higher tax rate, as the ads say, to make high earners pay their “fair share.”
A reasonable person might ask, “what is a fair share?” You might wonder why income over $1 million is the break point for the higher tax rate. Why, for example, not $999,000? Because no one seems to be able to rationally define “fair share,” the conspiracy supporting this question offers up an irrelevant, misleading chart. Interestingly there are no numbers on the vertical scale, just some big old bars that clearly show how the state’s top earners do not pay their “fair share.” The best answer I can find as to what is a “fair share” seems to be based on the notion that when one person makes more money than others, that higher earner ought to pay a higher percentage of their earnings. Never mind they are paying more because of their higher earnings, but they deserve to be treated “fairly” and pay even more taxes, ostensibly so lower-wage earners don’t have to pay a higher percentage.
“Fair” is more or less defined as playing by the rules or standards. So if we believe that some high earners are not paying their “fair” share, we imply they are not following the rules. But instead, it seems like Q1 supporters are changing the rules, moving the goalposts.
The proposition that high earners are obligated to pay a higher income tax rate is based on an irrelevant argument that high earners pay a smaller percentage of total state taxes than lower earners. The state sales tax and property taxes take a bigger percentage bite out of lower earners’ income than high earners so the argument is that high earners ought to have their wages taxed more to make up the difference. So there is an alternative definition of “fair.”
Back to the statistics lesson. In and among the sickening, never-ending political ads on TV is one (read the fine print) paid for by the Mass. Teachers Association and the National Education Association. Apparently there is some misguided, naive belief that the money raised by this proposition will be dedicated to education and transportation. This ad shows a bar chart that clearly shows how high earners do not pay their “fair share.” Only problem is, the creative generator of this chart seems to have forgotten to put a scale on the vertical axis. So what we have here is a blatant piece of work that is obviously meant to present a very misleading perspective.
Now, you can’t blame the supporters. It’s possible they did not take a statistics class in school. A lot of people think those making oodles of money do not deserve to earn a high salary and many in the world of education want income limited in a way that suggests socialism. Such a presentation perfectly grabs those folks’ attention, hook, line and sinker. The unstated goal is income redistribution.
The lesson is, believe none of what you hear and half of what you see. Educate yourself. Before you just accept what a pitch man is selling, do some research.
Recognize that ballot questions are simply a way for your elected politicians to shirk their duty of legislating and forgo tough decisions.
Whether you think changing the state’s constitution is a good or bad idea, recognize those supporting this amendment are either incompetently presenting data or lying to you. You might not want to buy what they are selling. Be skeptical.