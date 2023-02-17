Imagine that, Mansfield’s budget is squeezing the pocketbook.
As usual, town leaders are working backward. They decide how much they want to spend, rather than a rational approach of how much do we have available, then work to decide what the budget will support. Raising taxes is not the solution.
Fiscally responsible individuals don’t make a giant wish list then hope for increased income. Rather, they recognize what they have, and then adapt their needs into that budget. The town needs to learn that.
The town’s administrators, instead of figuring out how to save money and operate more efficiently, are contemplating ways to increase income: tax overrides, more fees imposed pretending that is not a tax increase. Short memories. Anyone remember the debt exemption a few years back that essentially raised taxes by about 10% for the “temporary” span of 25 years?
God help us if the town manager becomes aware of a Colorado state “delivery” tax. Any item delivered in that state commands a 27 cent fee. Maybe Mansfield could do that along with a trash pickup fee. No tax increase though.
The select board needs to demand the town manager offer up a list of cost reduction activities that would reduce the operating costs such that inflation is covered and then an even deeper dig to reduce other costs.
I’ll start the list.
How about the insane Christmas tree pickup scheme. Three weeks of trucks driving all over picking up trees. Whenever you saw the trucks there were always two town workers. I am not sure why two workers are needed to pick up a Christmas tree. But the real issue is why? Seems those who buy a Christmas tree find a way to get it home. Maybe they ought to be responsible to get rid of it.
Here’s an idea. If the town still feels the need to pick up trees, set up a system that the pickup requires a tag. Maybe $5, $10? Sellers in town could have them and decide how to pass along the cost to buyers if they wanted. Or you could go to the town hall to buy a tag. And staff the program with Boy Scouts or high school kids who would work for nothing as part of some sort of civic involvement project. It would look great on their college application.
The kids would schedule a time/date for the pickup and only trees with a serialized tag would be picked up.
I believe the town continues to send well monitors to check every day. I have been told this is some sort of regulation. Change the regulations and install a surveillance camera. Problem solved.
Time to look at tree trimmers. Path Finder Tree service is terribly inefficient. Lots of breaks, slow workers. I imagine this in an Electric Department cost but there is an opportunity to reduce their costs.
Lunacy of paying people for not working: police, school administrators, town managers. Savings here are self evident.
School buses? Seems there are lots of buses with not many kids onboard.
How about street sweeping? Aside from the pick-up-sweepings-truck driver sitting, waiting to presumably take the sweepings for hours on end, the roads are swept and swept and swept. Even in the middle of this winter, with essentially no need to sweep, here they come. Two at a time is often the scheme, sweeping just about nothing.
New vehicles. I have never seen a Mansfield municipal vehicle that looks to be more than a year or two old. I would imagine there is definitive information as to how to assess the minimum cost of ownership for ‘fleet’ vehicles. It’s got to be that having a fleet of sparkly new looking trucks is not an effective approach to achieving low cost.
The patch patrol. A lot of streets have potholes with upward of 15-20 different patches on the same defect. At some point, one would think a more comprehensive, effective fix might be in order. I have seen holes, still wet from rain, being filled with what is essentially a very temporary patch. Holes need to be dried, loose stuff removed, the replacement asphalt hammered into the patch. The idea of hand tamping is about the most temporary fix that almost guarantees a repeat visit after the next rain storm.
It would appear there are many opportunities to lower cost which needs to be the approach. Not higher taxes and fees.