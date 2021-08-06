The Olympics were underway. Saw something about controversy with spectators, virus testing, fines for not wearing skimpy bottoms, mental health issues, disrespect of national pride. Business as usual.
I recall a movie about Jim Thorpe. Thorpe was a Native American track and field guy who, after winning some medals in the early 20th century, had them stripped.
In those days, Olympians were allowed only as amateurs. No professionals. Apparently, Thorpe supported himself — himself — during the summer for a bit playing ball for a semi-pro league making a few bucks. That apparently made him a professional and disqualified him for the Olympics. His Gold was taken away. Years later further review concluded the time for which he was paid was not lengthy enough to disqualify him and some sort of reinstatement of awards made. Small consolation for an athlete considered by some to be all time best.
How far things have moved.
Now, kids are professionally groomed for specific Olympic events in a certain future year starting early on.
Olympic training centers use the latest technology to examine every aspect of a potential participant’s ability and physical condition.
Some Olympic swimmers smoke weed to achieve a mellow state.
It all boils down to evolution from amateurs participating in world-level competitions to finely tuned professional spectacles. Many events are settled by minuscule margins. The days of the dedicated amateur are gone.
With high stake endorsements, corporate involvement, and a huge infrastructure investment, individual achievement seems secondary to Olympic goals. ‘Faster, Higher, Stronger’ have faded into more TV, taxpayer-funded facilities, and whining athletes who have some pretty odd ways to demonstrate respect for the country that supported them. This time around I saw at least one athlete whining it would be tough to compete at their best without a full house. Whining should bring about immediate disqualification.
It is time to rethink the structure of the Games. Here are a few ideas.
No judged events. Supposedly evaluated against specific criteria, there is always controversy in any judged event. If you need judges, Gone.
Horse ‘dancing?’ When jousting was a way to settle disputes, maybe this had some value, but today all the equestrian stuff is exclusively from the world of the financial elite. Gone.
Golf? In the Olympics? Gone.
Baseball? An Olympic sport? Gone.
Basketball? Gone.
Kayaking rapids? I don’t know if that’s still with us, but no. Gone.
Badminton? The way the participants whack the birdie is impressive but an Olympic sport? Gone.
Shooting a BB gun? An Olympic sport? Skate boarding, BMX bicycling, surfing, beach volleyball ... Plenty of events to send back to extreme games with alcohol company sponsors and no complaints about butt-floss bikinis.
The only events allowed would be those settled by time, distance, how many — in other words, only objectively quantifiable events.
To simplify things, everyone would wear the same plain, uniform color outfits. Players get a number with no consideration for luck or suspicion- rousing numbers. Teams would have their color but no national identification. In a more perfect world, all athletes would be naked, like 2,000 years ago.
Any athlete who opts out of any event for mental health reasons is immediately disqualified for any other event in the Games. If pressure is an impediment to participate, the organizers need to support the decision for withdrawal and not allow any opportunity where stress might be exacerbated.
Participants would be allowed to engage in only one year’s games. Give somebody else a shot.
And all this medal count nonsense by country? There are citizens of different countries participating under the flag of a nation not their own. I do not believe that is frequent but supports the notion to eliminate the country medal count.
Medals? OK, you still get a gold for winning, being ‘Numero Uno’. Since we seem to like consolation prizes, second- and third-place finishers would get a piece of paper that noted: First LOSER, Second LOSER respectively. What happened to the notion that winning isn’t everything? It is the only thing.
Things will never return to the days of Jim Thorpe and amateur athletics, so why pretend these are games simply of dedicated athletes trying their best?
Billions spent on infrastructure in cities that rarely recoup the cost, whining about all sorts of issues, prejudiced judges, flaky events that don’t belong — all stuff that contradicts what ought to be the spirit of dedicated amateurs putting forward their best effort for themselves and to try to win a 10-year endorsement contract.
Whatever happened to the honor of your image gracing a box of Wheaties?
