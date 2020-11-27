In “Seinfeld,” George Costanza’s father developed his own holiday to overcome what he perceived as shortcomings with more traditional holiday celebrations. TV aficionados remember the “Festivus” episode.
Today, I propose a day to recognize shortcomings for which we should not be thankful. Here’s my list for what will be called “Thankless Day.”
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo recommended for TV award. Well, his hundred-plus appearances were all first class fictional performances so maybe he merits an award. No thanks to him for his nursing home fiasco.
COVID-19 vaccine development in record time. Trump gets nary a mention. For a process that is typically talked about in terms of years, Trump organized and facilitated a months-long, not years-long, operation. Apparently the media outlets never got the memo. No thanks to the media for lack of objectivity.
Teachers and their unions not getting kids back in school. They had “only” at least five to six months to work it out. Private schools are working like champs. Anybody else see a problem with the structure and administration of public education systems? No thanks available for teacher organizations who do not act in the best interests of students.
Refusal to acknowledge Trump as having been a legitimately elected president. Scores of pundits questioned his legitimacy beginning in November 2016. People like Jerry Nadler to Al Sharpton went on for months in 2017 inciting the progressive masses to fuel the simmering, useless, waste of energy impeachment in the following years. No thank yous for the left side of our political system who fail to keep the interests of the nation’s citizens in the forefront.
People like Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler. For sure, the Trump election brought the moles out of their burrows. Among others, these two nobodies certainly showed their true alliance to everything anti-Trump during the plethora of hearings carefully orchestrated in attempting to oust the president. No thanks for the obnoxious, irrelevant time wasters like these folks.
Lack of term limits in politics. Where do you start? Not a specific problem with one party or the other, national, state or local legislative bodies. All of them have far too many long term, excessive-power-wielding denizens who need to be put out to pasture. No thanks available for any legislator in office for more than a couple of terms.
Our own RINO governor, Charlie Baker. On any given day, no one could evaluate his actions and decide to what party or political platform he allies himself. He has done absolutely nothing to improve the patronizing, bloated, inefficient state enterprises: Think Registry, welfare, child service organizations. No thanks Charlie.
What about the uncontrolled masses who looted, burned and destroyed property in some nonsensical approach to bring harmony to a divided nation? No one can offer any thanks for their adolescent, violent behavior.
And no thanks to whomever thought mail-in voting is a good idea. Show up in person, bring a valid ID, vote. Pretty simple really.
So there you have it. All we are missing are the airing of grievances, feats of strength and an aluminum pole.
