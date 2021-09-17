Contributing a column each week is not too tough when there is lots going on that catches my attention.
But at this point in the year, there seems to be a lull in politics and other daily activity that is worthy of ink.
For sure, there is plenty to ponder but it might be time again for a potpourri, a cornucopia, a medley of thoughts and observations of things that should concern us or at least make us scratch our heads.
The Sun Chronicle reports that North Attleboro has benefited from an $8 million, taxpayer-funded, windfall of sorts. Only there seems to be some question as to where the money is to be spent. There would appear to be constraints. Some clever maneuvering could address that. The town manager is thinking of hiring someone to figure out how to spend the money. Huh? Here’s an idea. Put the money in the bank. Does anybody save for a ‘rainy day’ any more?
The NFL does not think one National Anthem is enough. Anybody recall candidate Biden talking about uniting the nation? Most accounts describe the playing of the National Anthem at sporting events as a unifying gesture begun during war times. One might question why the president has not spoken up with the NFL’s concession to play what is noted to be another anthem. It doesn’t seem like that is a unifying gesture.
Can anyone imagine an individual at a public sporting event 40 or 50 years ago not standing for, or disrespecting display of the flag or nation anthem?
Anybody think there are not U.S. Special Force operators running around Afghanistan?
Senior citizen awards? What does this select group have in common? Feinstein, Grassley, Shelby, Inhofe, Leahy, Sanders, McConnell? How about House Reps: Young, Johnson, Hastings, Napolitiano, Pascrell, Rogers, Waters, Hoyer, Pelosi? You would think enough is enough. Geriatric ward candidates indeed.
If you are not (yet) involved with MediCare do you have any idea how messed up and inefficient that program is? As a participant, do you look at the statements: typically months after service is provided. A couple of weeks ago, I got a statement for services last March. Any thinking person would cringe when they hear the Medicare-for-All cry.
What happened to Marty Walsh? Mayor of Boston one day, disappearing ghost the next. Now his anointed successor will be disappearing.
Does it seem like there are a huge number of cars crashing into buildings these days?
Am I the only person curious to know ‘where were the parents’ when the abuse of the Olympic gymnasts was happening? The Nassar guy is certainly a lowlife but how come the parents did not intervene?
What does a company do to get in Maura Healey’s sights? This week it’s TMobile. Anyone with concerns about appropriateness of a businesses’ practices could give her a list pages long. But for some reason, certain enterprises get singled out.
Did you hear the Boston mayoral candidates’ plans? Going to lower the high cost of living? I would have been impressed had that claim been backed up with a rational set of actions that did not cost taxpayers. How on God’s green earth is a mayor of Beantown going to address the cost of living? Maybe some qualifying comments like for whom might have lended credibility.
If one can judge by the proportion of endorsement letters in The Sun Chronicle for mayor, Paul Heroux is a shoe in. No election needed.
COVID has made a mess of every aspect of normal activities. My contemporaries remember the nightly body count on the 6 o’clock news during Vietnam. We’ve still got that for the COVID. It might be interesting to see the same count approach during flu season for the recurring winter flu. That would be an eye opener.
What’s up with the unavailability of chicken wings? Are farmers growing wingless chickens? Wasn’t too many decades back these were toss-away items.
There you have it ... that which would keep me up at night were it not for God’s gift to America: Bourbon.
