This election revealed shortcomings reasonable, concerned citizens recognize as inadequacies. Respecting the notion that only legal citizens, registered voters ought to be casting ballots in contests that are reputable beyond reproach, I thought it worthwhile to list some aspects of the voting process that would move elections in the right direction.
No mail-ins. Seems Everest high piles of mail-in votes have taken states many days to tally. If there are thousands of mail-in ballots, it is unreasonable to expect that all precincts everywhere will accurately check each and every ballot to ensure its veracity. Especially considering this process goes on for some time, verification will get less and less secure. Bad idea from the start.
Do not confuse mail-in voting with absentee ballots that would need to be requested on a one-by-one need only when a valid reason for such voting exists.
ID required. No one should be allowed to vote without showing a valid, up-to-date ID. The state would issue IDs to those who do not have a valid driver license, FID card, passport, etc.
The ridiculousness of providing undocumented immigrants driver licenses is going to be an issue when these people attempt to use such IDs to vote.
Tobacco products, alcohol, lottery tickets? But not voting? This requirement supports my proposal above: must show an ID to vote obviates the notion that you can vote by mail.
Early voting? No, no and no. The best example of this nonsense is the John Fetterman, the U.S. senator-elect for Pennsylvania.
Here is a guy with cognitive listening issues, who refused to hold a debate with his challenger until he had concessions to his disqualifying disability and collected lots of votes weeks before the 11th-hour debate.
I have not been able to find out what happens to early votes if for some reason a candidate falls out.
There seems to be no provision for that occasion. Why should people be allowed to vote if all the tales have not been told? All the skeletons uncovered? And no reasonable person would argue piles of votes waiting to be counted on Election Day are not an invitation to corrupt practices.
Certification of results. There needs to be some sort of accountability system that every precinct, every consolidation official, anyone involved in vote counting, has their report audited and re-certified by at least one other individual. There needs to be elimination of all doubt that no individual had an influence on any outcome
All vote counting must be completed by midnight of Election Day. No waiting days or weeks, no time for shenanigans. Staffing must be adequate to complete the count quickly, efficiently, accurately. Delinquently received absentee ballots not counted.
No Rank Choice or 50% winners. This nonsense only drags on the election. Whoever gets the most votes wins.
The 50% winner is ridiculously arbitrary. Is 49.9% supposed to be different from 50.0 %?
Ranked choice is a tad more rational but still makes voting confusing and will cause issues sorting through ballots. Most votes wins, end of story.
No party affiliation listed on ballots. Voters need to understand how candidates view issues. No going down the list checking all Ds or Rs.
And while we are at it, maybe figure out a way to note on the ballot what organizations gave more than a nominal contribution to each candidate. For instance, one might wonder why our U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss got over half a million campaign dollars from investment and security companies (he is on the House finance committee that oversees this industry) for an uncontested campaign. It’s amazing people vote in politicians supporting this nonsense. His war chest now tallies over $2 million.
Write-in only. This would be tough to do but an interesting concept.
Every voter would have to know the name of a favorite candidate and write their name on the ballot. Imagine trying to decipher the scribbles.
No day-of voting registration. For example, if you failed to complete the recent census in your town, and were removed from the voter rolls, tough luck. Maybe next time you will be more aware. If there were no day-of registration, the rules would say maybe next time.
No mail-in registration. Only way to register is with verifiable IDs and in person.
English only. Every document associated with registration, voting, or accounting is English only.
The nation cannot tolerate multiple languages when legislating. Even if properly translated (at unnecessary cost to taxpayers) different languages have expressions with varying idiomatic meanings that indicate translations do not always portray the intended meaning.
There are probably lots of other great ideas to insure integrity of elections but this is a good start.
Let the nay-sayers offer their illogical anti arguments.