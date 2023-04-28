It’s time again for another exciting installment of Bob’s Believe it or Not.
Significant items that make the news don’t always find their rightful place onto front pages. Often, they’re placed far from it. On the surface, these observations seem somewhat innocuous, but are challenges to rational thinking and are too frequently threats to preservation of our rights and pocketbooks.
E Believe it or not, I agree with Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey and Rep. Ayanna Pressley. They want to increase the number of Supreme Court judges. Why not? I do have a stipulation and a solution. Approve the increase, two, four, 10 more — however many. Here’s the rub, the change can’t be instituted until the White House, House and Senate are all controlled by a non-progressive majority. Or the logical approach to stop this nonsense to modify institutions that do not need changing would be a Constitutional amendment.
E You might not believe the above mentioned politicians want fare-free buses all over the nation? Only $25 billion. I believe it was Margaret Thatcher who commented: Socialism is a great idea until everyone else’s money is gone.
E When former President Donald Trump was indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York earlier this month, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted, ‘...everyone is entitled to a trial to prove they are innocent.’ Wha? Huh? Did she really say that in a tweet? You get to prove you are innocent? Until a short while back, this woman was in line for the presidency.
E Believe it or not, Republicans will not support removing Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 90, from her 30-year seat in the Senate. I suppose the concern is her appointed replacement would be far more liberal.
E Who would believe a sitting U.S. senator would tweet with a 420 flag promoting use of a Schedule 1 federally controlled drug? Arguments will never end as to whether marijuana should be legal, but today it is a controlled substance. Maybe a senator promoting such disregard of federal law ought not to be sitting as a legislator? Believe it or not, it’s John Fetterman.
E Biden told the American public the suspected Chinese spy/data-collecting balloon was “...not a major breach.” Able to linger over Strategic Air Command missiles sites, and this was not a major security breach? Who thinks Biden really believes that conclusion?
E Who would believe that people with low credit ratings would get a better mortgage rate, paid for by loan takers with a good credit rating who are penalized by paying a higher rate to subsidize the poor rate borrowers? Wasn’t the financial crisis 15 years ago essentially created because loans were awarded to high-risk borrowers? Believe it or not, federally backed loans are apparently getting this “makeover.”
E Believe it or not, some states’ attorneys general and some cities such as Cleveland, Seattle and St. Louis are blaming auto manufacturers for car thefts. Certain Kia and Hyundai models are apparently susceptible to theft so their higher involvement in car heists is blamed by those jurisdictions on the manufacturers. Criminals who perpetrated the thefts were just so tempted it’s not their fault for stealing a car. Amazing.
E Would you believe New York City Mayor Eric Adams is now encouraging people to stop eating meat? He says climate change issues can be addressed by eating less meat. School meals on Monday and Friday in his jurisdiction now have no meat.
E According to Sheriff Paul Heroux, the destructive behavior at the Bristol County House of Corrections was not a “true riot.” Inmates running wild, destroying the facility is not a true riot? Does that mean it was a false riot?
E And my favorite believe it or not: Biden announces his candidacy for president in a social media video. Who would believe that an individual who needs to be cognitively sharp as a tack, physically active, and a vibrant leader for the free world would not make any such announcement in a live news conference in front of the American public? Not facing America in a live presentation is reason enough to question his cognitive ability disqualifying him for the position.