Far be it from me to overdo praise for a media outlet, but The Sun Chronicle’s dig into Mansfield’s current pay-‘em-to-not-work situation is commendable.
No taxpayer can be satisfied about the current events — the town putting the police chief on paid administrative leave, continuing to pay his salary while also paying the difference in pay grades between his job and that of the deputy chief to the deputy chief. As previously discussed, it’s not the first time my fair burgh has engaged in such shenanigans. One would hope for a more aggressive, less costly approach.
Before I get too generous with praise, let me offer the manager a couple of suggestions as to how better deal with the ongoing police chief saga. Rather than paid leave, how about unpaid leave? If the seemingly never ending investigation turns up no wrongdoing, provide the individual with back pay. No harm, no foul. Just a bunch of wasted taxpayer money.
Presumably there are allegations to warrant an investigation, so such an approach is not unreasonable.
On the other hand, if the investigation, which clearly needs to be expedited, finds performance warranting dismissal, do it. In this approach, the town won’t be out hundreds of thousands of dollars and meandering in secrecy for months on end. And maybe future new hires will recognize their performance must be up to expectations of excellence.
Another practical approach if the unpaid version of things isn’t allowable, how about the individual involved is given some other assignment? There are plenty of roadways that could use trash pick up or weed trimming, and hydrants need painting. Such accommodation for full pay could be offered. If the individual decides not to accept such alternative work, then it could be reasonably concluded they demonstrated job abandonment and would no longer be paid. A six-digit-plus salary for most any job is nothing at which to sneeze.
From a mile-high view, the repeated call to preserve local news outlets is clearly illustrated with this incident. If not for The Sun Chronicle’s insistent push for information, we’d still likely be in the dark. I asked a couple of questions to a person who likely might have been in the know, and he honestly reported no one seemed to know anything, just speculation. As with many incidents, the media was instrumental in getting answers.
So thanks to The Sun Chronicle for their push.