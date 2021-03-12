I do not have a perfect solution but it is clear the time to rethink how our education system delivers and executes is mission is now. It is not the time to compromise evaluation and accountability.
Given the varied mix of rural, urban, and suburban districts in the state, it seems there is no ‘one size fits all’ answer but the COVID-19 mess has certainly exposed the need to look at how the state’s education system is structured and managed.
The Department of Education, the DESE, has a fine website that defines the visions, guidelines, expected outcomes, testing and so forth with lots of expectation detail for every grade through high school graduation.
The state provides the necessary requirements to achieve graduation from high school as well as the skills and knowledge expected at every grade level.
In fact, our fair commonwealth’s requisite standards for learning are, in general, more rigorous than the Common Core benchmarks so excitedly discussed and debated a few years ago.
How teachers are licensed and evaluated is well defined. Prerequisites for licensing are prescribed in detail, administrator roles are similarly described.
So it appears that the standards for learning and staff qualifications are not an issue. One could debate how realistic, appropriate, well defined or implemented any of these are, but they do explicitly exist.
The specifics of what our kids need to understand and how they should be able to display proficiency are not so much in question.
But when it comes time to decide how to deliver the message, how to prove the standards have been achieved, how to rapidly adapt and adopt change when needed, well, the system appears to waver and lots of controversy emerges. Who has the authority to decide how things will work does not look to be clearly defined.
As an example, in general, our state uses the MCAS (Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System) as the measure for evaluation of how well (or not) students are doing. The MCAS system by design measures how well students’ abilities have progressed (against the standards) as judged by their scores on tests tied directly to the specific standards.
By extension of student evaluation, the state gauges how well each school is doing in regards to providing the necessary environment for student success.
Since the MCAS process was implemented, there have been complaints about its validity. Ethnic bias, gender bias, socio-economic background bias, test taking anxiety, and all sorts of other concerns have been offered as rationalizations why there should not be standardized testing. One of the most frequently voiced concerns with the MCAS is that because schools are held accountable for student success, teachers are restricted to ‘teaching to the test.’
This issue has again come to light with the limited teaching and learning opportunities constrained by the virus over the past year.
A simple appraisal of logic would demonstrate that now, with a year of limited opportunity, teachers, administrators, parents, and every stake holder including tax payers who fund public education, would be demanding MCAS at every grade level be mandatory this year.
No one would argue students’ learning opportunities have been severely inhibited this past year, so why would we not want to know how badly that compromise has impacted learning?
Critics argue that students are feeling so much pressure with the remote learning models that adding MCAS testing would be very distressing. Common sense would suggest that instead of pretending the ongoing teaching/learning model we are now experiencing is somehow adequate, we should be testing to see how badly students’ progressive has been adversely impacted.
Considering the lack of in-class time over the past 12 months, it is clear our students are behind where they would have otherwise been in regard to learning.
Only by testing where we are, and then establishing a ‘make-up’ plan over the next year or two, can we even hope to begin to make up the lost time.
But given the demonstrated control teacher union associations are flexing over legislative action, it appears not much is going to happen with respect to make up work.
There needs to be extended school hours, rethinking of vacations, half days, testing, remediation and so forth. It just does not make sense to accept our kids lost a year and go on as if its business as usual. The Feds just approved spending the better part of $2 trillion dollars on a ‘Covid Relief Bill’, so funding can not be an issue.
The choices are clear. We can accept that the state’s students have just suffered a lost year of education and plod forward, business as usual. Or our legislators, the mostly Democratic politicians Massachusetts voters put back into office term after term, can display courage by directing change to the education system parameters. More class days, more class hours, more accountability, no tolerance for mediocrity.
It is not too difficult to understand the concept that no one can be held accountable to performance beyond the standards. But if we do not measure performance, of what value are any standards?
Massachusetts has been an educational front runner as compared to other of the nation’s states in spite of unrelenting and often unrealistic teacher association demands. Now is not the time to back down and acquiesce to union cries for less accountability.
Our kids and grandchildren will be paying for this week’s funding bill for decades to come. We might as well give them something useful for mortgaging their future.
