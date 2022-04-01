Every armed conflict manifests confusion, uncertainty and unpredictable outcomes.
Reporters might not use the “the fog of war” descriptor, but that is an accurate characterization of what see see in the continuing reports on Ukraine. Recognizing confusion reigns in a war zone, any number of observations make you scratch your head.
Here are a few that baffle reasonable thought.
How come delivering land weapons to Ukraine is OK but airplanes to kill Russians is not? And why won’t the United States invade Ukraine but we invaded Kuwait, a non-NATO country?
If Vladimir Putin is a war criminal “butcher,” why have the United States and others not pressed charges in international court accusing him of crimes?
As Putin’s troops destroy civilian facilities in violation of international law, why are they not facing war crime charges?
How does our military advise the Ukrainians need no MiGs; more won’t make a difference? If that’s accurate, i.e., more is not better, why does our nation have so many airplanes?
If there are no American military troops in Ukraine how can the military know what they need? You gotta believe the Special Forces, the CIA, the NSA, and God knows what other alphabet soup, unacknowledged existence groups are having a field day running all over country assessing the Russians’ military tactics and equipment.
Why has Russia not been designated a terrorist state as they demonstrate terrorist activities daily?
Why would anyone think Iran ought to come off the terrorist state list? You know, the folks who go around chanting death to Israel and are apparently now on a list of potential oil suppliers.
If the Ukraine conflict is Putin’s War, how come the COVID virus can’t be called the China Virus?
Weeks after Russia brutally invaded a sovereign nation, why are they still on a “Favored Nations” trading list? Why are their petrol exports going everywhere still? Why are financial sanctions not levied on petroleum transactions?
Hundreds of thousands of refugees leave Ukraine and arrive in European nations in what appears to be a very orderly system. How come our southern border, stampeded for years, looks like a scene from a Three Stooges movie?
Two of our state’s congress people — Reps. Lori Trahan and Stephen Lynch — showed up in Poland for only God knows why. In an interview, Trahan was asked “Is Massachusetts going to allow Ukrainian refugees into the State?” Her thoughtful answer, requiring only Yes or No, was far more enlightening. She responded, “That’s a very good question.” Then she went on a diatribe describing what a great state Massachusetts is. And why was Lynch standing there with a dumbfounded look? Who paid for that boondoggle sojourn to Europe?
If sanctions are not deterrents, what is their purpose? Why does President Joe Biden say sanctions are not deterrents but pretty much everyone else in his administration says the opposite?
Anybody else wondering who is going to pay to rebuild Ukraine? The tally is climbing past half a trillion dollars. Maybe we can send them the unclaimed deposits on nip bottles.
If Biden, when saying “Putin cannot remain in power,” didn’t mean Putin ought to be removed, what did it mean?
Is the Biden administration ever going to get on the same page with comments, re-do’s, retractions and walk-backs?
Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman said: “War is Hell.”
Writer Mark Twain said: “God created war so Americans would learn geography.”
Civil rights leader Mahatma Gandhi said: “What difference does it make to the dead, the orphans and the homeless, whether the mad destruction is wrought under the name of totalitarianism or in the holy name of liberty or democracy?”