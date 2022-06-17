Seems the military is having problems recruiting volunteers.
Despite needs defined by planners, Army strength will be reduced by about 12,000 because there are not enough volunteers. The other services are facing issues meeting their quotas for new recruits as well.
All these problems despite a $3 billion advertising budget expended on luring volunteers. Retention in today’s woke counter intuitive nonsense military exacerbates the problem.
The bumper sticker that reads “It can’t always be somebody else’s son” is prophetic and now appears truer than ever.
So there to avoid making assumptions or trying to interpret this week’s offering, here is my observation.
The government needs to require national service for all citizens. Men, women, conscientious objectors; everyone. Their enrollment would be mandatory before age 30, beginning at 18 after graduation from high school. No exemptions other than significant health issues that would prevent ability to do assigned work either in the military or some other government service.
Prime recruiting age is early 20s. The 18-24 age group is where recruiters target their efforts. That’s the age group where recruiting dollars are spent; much invested in social media platform advertising.
The problem these days is the age-eligible males in that demographic, for example, have lots of disqualifiers. The short list includes obesity, mental health issues, criminal records, psychedelic drug abuse, or lack of a high school diploma. Add it all up and by some reports, you find less than 25% of 18- 24-year-old males meet eligibility criteria.
It’s scary to think that only 1 in 4 male millennial are eligible to serve in the military as active warriors. Makes you wonder how the country will provide for its defense if the too-few-eligible-volunteer trend continues.
So the not-so-simple answer is to bring back the draft.
Men, women, obese, lazy, unambitious, every one by age 30.
Obviously there are lots of details to be fleshed out. How long? Reserve commitment? Non- military work conscription? Pay and other compensation ... but the bottom line is because there will always be a need for a formidable defense force, it’s time to require all citizens to serve the nation.
There are far more reasons to describe why military service has benefits to both the nation and involved individuals than space in this forum permits. Suffice to say, the nation needs warriors to provide for its defense. In so much as the volunteer approach has apparently run its course, it is now time to reinstate the draft.
Perhaps President John F. Kennedy may have over reached in his quote — “Ask not ...” — but in some ways, it speaks to today’s world.
A young man who does not have what it takes to perform military service is not likely to have what it takes to make a living. Today’s military rejects include tomorrow’s hard-core unemployed.