Massachusetts is poised to make changes to voting rules. The supposed success, as measured by number of votes cast in recent elections, is cited as proof the relaxed regulations are warranted.
That these expansions of voting rule changes are proposed is no surprise. This is Massachusetts. But why a solidly Democratic legislature feels a need to further lock up its hold on lawmaking seats makes one wonder. Perhaps concern is for federal seats in the next election.
The proposal would allow same-day registration, expanded mail-ins, excluding felons (at least for now), jail birds would be allowed to vote. No doubt next steps would allow all residents, citizen or not, to vote in local, then wider elections. Local leaders in Somerville have already proposed such lunacy.
These emotional, but logically deprived supporters, need to step back and consider that limiting rules are not restrictions, but rather rational guidelines imposed to insure only legal citizens who have the ability to understand who they are choosing and platforms represented, are allowed to vote.
Do we want people with only a myopic focus voting on who will make laws? Representation in legislatures is meant for legal citizens, not just residents. Non-citizens do not merit representation.
For example, if same-day registration were allowed, how is any town clerk going to test the veracity of the registrant’s information?
The existing process is not terribly rigorous so quickie registration might not make much difference.
Consider that liberal Second Amendment loathers would impose a several-day waiting period to purchase a gun but supporters of these voting rules want immediate approval for voters? The existing online-voting registration process is not all that exacting and even that procedure could be tightened.
It is easy to imagine a big blue bus driving through public housing areas showing non-English speakers ballots and where to put their X as they complete same-day registration ... while the bus heads over to the local polling station as they hand out sandwiches.
Early voting? Why? With the ability to instantly distribute information through electronic media, what’s going to happen when early voters are presented with some disqualifying news regarding their candidate shortly before Election Day but after their vote is cast?
Do those votes get voided? Are those voters allowed a ‘revote?’ How early is early? How are towns going to insure security of these ballots upon receipt and verify the voter’s eligibility? Does it make sense to register a voter when that individual does not present themselves in person?
Mail-in voting? Absentee voting makes sense for those who are genuinely unable to get to a polling place.
In those cases, it makes sense for the voter to request a ballot, the request verified as authentic and legitimate and the timing be such that verification is possible. But to have tens of thousands of mail-ins piled up in a warehouse awaiting count does not make sense.
If a legal citizen is concerned with who will represent their interests at what ever level of government, they need to make the effort to register to vote by presenting legitimate, verifiable identification in person.
Voting needs to be on Election Day with only legitimate ‘excuses’ allowed for those who can not be present in person. Inconvenience is not a reason to allow free-for-all voting.
What about presenting an ID when a voter shows up at the poll? Why does anyone think that is an impediment for voting?
With tens of thousands of people illegally entering the country every month, it would seem voting regulations should be tightened, not relaxed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.