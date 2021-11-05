Last week’s storm caused many cancellations. The Sun Chronicle reported a potential jury member found their way to the Taunton court only to find the session canceled. Power failures prevented the court from notifying those scheduled. Apparently, there is no plan ‘B’ to further inconvenience those tapped for this civic duty.
That one-day hiccup is a drop in the bucket considering the inconveniences caused by our jury system.
Until I read that article, I had repressed my memories of trips to the county’s courts as I participated in my obligation to ‘contribute to a verdict in a legal case.’
My experiences fall into the category of ... “Well, there’s a wasted day you will never get back.”
Experiences include a trip to Fall River. Or was it New Bedford?
I do recall the assignment was for Superior Court. Details I retain include no parking other than meters needing to be fed every couple hours. A court official said something about what to do when you got a ticket. I remember being selected to the vetting process. The trial was for an accused drug dealer who looked like a poster boy for sleaze. OK, OK, don’t judge a book by its cover.
The defense lawyer introduced himself with something like ‘I am Joe Smith of Suem, Pleadout and Payme with offices in Taunton, Fall River, and New Bedford’ or some such nonsense. He looked as shady as his client. I chuckled, which solicited a stern look from a court official.
We filled out the obligatory questionnaire checking boxes, filling in the blanks and providing details. When I honestly answered the question about relatives in law enforcement, my jury duty was over.
My father had served as a policeman for a few decades so with a relative in law enforcement, apparently no lawyer ever allows such an individual to sit in judgment of his ‘innocent’ client.
An hour drive, no place to park, hours sitting, an hour drive home: no way on God’s green earth I would be allowed to sit on a jury. Good use of time.
Another episode was a drunk driving case I think was in the Attleboro court. Completed the questionnaire. Got tossed before we went any further. The fellow responsible for herding the jurors told me no one who checked the ‘has relatives’ box is ever allowed on a jury. Beautiful. Another wasted morning. I went to Attleboro a couple times. I remember those assigned jury duty had to park at the far rear of the lot. Not the front, paved spaces, but in the way-back where you tiptoed through mud. Nice way to treat your guests.
Other trips to court resulted in the usual outcome.
Sit until lunch, find a sandwich shop, return at 1 p.m. and immediately be told to go home. But feel good because you have facilitated the wheels of justice: reporting to fulfill your responsibility to be a fair, impartial peer at a trial of one of some accused. Another day you will never get back.
Over 95% of civil cases never get to trial. Two percent of federal cases go to trial. I’m not sure about the state’s criminal cases but I imagine the percentage is in that range. So with the infinite wisdom of those running our justice system, they have convinced themselves having citizens sit for hours on end waiting for a trial they will likely never sit in on is a good way to render justice.
In the old days, jury duty was way more fun than the current ‘one day or one trial.’
Lucky participants would go to the court for eight hours a day for a month. The only way out was for a potential juror to convince a judge they were too important to be taken out of their job. One of the best stories came from a fellow with whom I worked.
Goes like this. When potential jurors were assembled for the obligatory pep talk, the first business item was for the judge to ask anyone who had a ‘please excuse ...’ note from their employer to take it out and hold it up. Optimism struck those with notes. The judge then instructed those folks to carefully fold the note and put it back in their pocket. He said, next time pay raise time comes around, show the note to the boss to remind him how important you are.
I imagine many others have similar experiences and it appears it is time to revamp the system. Time is too valuable to waste sitting in a dingy jury room waiting for nothing to happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.