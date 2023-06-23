Generally, regular contributors to The Sun Chronicle’s Opinion Page opine on local issues ... the going-ons in the burghs that surround the Attleboro area.
But sometimes events beyond the surrounding towns seem to demand some thought. The Ukraine war seems to have faded from front page news and has become a foot note as thousands of refugees have been displaced, homes with billions of dollars of infrastructure destroyed and far too many troops and civilians have had their lives ended.
Anybody recall these words? The most popular recital was at Woodstock.
“Well come on Wall Street don’t be slow,
Why man this is war a go go,
There’s plenty good money to be made,
By supplying the army with the tools of the trade ...”
If for whatever reason you weren’t listening in the late sixties, in the midst of the Vietnam War controversies, you might not recognize the words to the Country Joe MacDonald’s protest song. ”I feel like I’m fixin’ to die rag.” It was surely controversial and its frequent accompaniment with Country Joe’s “Fish Cheer” raised plenty of hackles. That riff, incidentally, got him arrested in Worcester for public obscenity.
I have heard some versions with the Wall Street reference changed to senators. Either is appropriate in the context of the observation that war makes some people rich.
In no way shape or form am I against capitalism or the financial opportunities offered by investment in stock funded companies. But the real issue would seem to be the influence of politics into the business of publicly owned (i.e. stock traded) companies.
According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, a German research group, since the start of the war in Ukraine something like $76 billion dollars of aid in many forms has gone to Ukraine from the United States. A billion dollars isn’t what it used to be but still, that much money is a healthy dose of taxpayers’ contributions to a war that our government seems to have little interest in bringing to a conclusion.
This proxy war of American/NATO armament being tested against Russian capabilities sure seems like a gold star winning exemplar of what Ike warned about in his 1961 farewell address as he illuminated his concerns regarding the burgeoning military-industrial complex.
Here are some of his words from what seems to have been a prophetic warning:
“... In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.”
It took four or five years for the United States to get deeply and directly involved in the Vietnam War with what retrospectively appears to have been an unwillingness to win. Many folks speculate that North Vietnam was on its heels after significant bombing campaigns and a US/Allied victory was attainable but we backed off. Did someone see the money-making opportunity of the war diminishing with cessation of hostilities?
Fast forward to the war in Ukraine and here we are again. For sure, one obvious difference is the lack of direct U.S. involvement. But anyone who thinks there are not all sorts of secret-subversive American special force involvement is living in la-la land.
So the war drags on, Joe Biden’s and allied sanctions seem to have had little negative influence on Russian aggression and somebody with government influence is getting rich.
I can’t find a direct connection to political longevity and asset accumulation from the Ukraine war but ponder this quick summation of some well known names in our political structure.
Here’s the estimated net worth of a few folks: Nancy Pelosi, about $290 million; Mitch McConnell (sort of a pauper) with $34 million; Bernie Sanders, $51 million; Diane Feinstein, $88 million; John Kennedy, $121 million.
The salary of all of these long-term elected officials is less than $200,000 per year so one has to wonder what benefit from holding an influential political office might have to that sort of accumulation of fairly significant wealth.
So the war drags on. The administration warns that significant escalation could prompt madman Vladimir Putin to even more significant aggression. Congress continues to approve more aid for the Ukraine. No one seems to have any realistic idea of how the war is going. The Russians say they are winning, the Ukrainians say they are heroically winning. The only thing that seems certain is continued destruction of a nation that was presumably a bastion of corruption.
One has to wonder who will pay to rebuild the mess when the hostilities eventually end.
I do not know the answer to the Ukraine mess. I do have high confidence that any number of our federal legislators have a financial interest in this conflict.
As I have commented a zillion times, I have even higher confidence that limiting the term of any elected legislator would be a welcome start in reducing their influence which would have the favorable result of heeding Ike’s warning.
It’s time for term limits in Congress.