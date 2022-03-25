A proposal for Mansfield’s Town Meeting prohibiting teaching Critical Race Theory (CRT) has raised hackles. Logical evaluation, based on review of CRT in particular, ought to give pause to nay-sayers. Alternatively, they can subscribe to the notion that people born long after slavery and legal discrimination ended, have accountability for those past evils.
Supporters of jibber-jabber like CRT are progressive thinkers. They espouse that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is an important figure in Civil Rights, then disregard his own words — paraphrased: “A person’s quality is not to be judged on their color but their character.” Not a person’s ancestry, but their character. Tenants of CRT are in conflict to that rational proposition.
CRT hints at reasonableness but conclusions are far from rational or unifying.
Consider CRT concepts that prohibition would formalize as improper classroom topics:
CRT rejects popular understandings about racism, like arguments confining racism to a few “bad apples.” Racism is codified in law, embedded in societal structures, woven into public policy, confirming CRT belief that all society has been established to codify racism and discriminate. Conclusion: it’s not individuals who perpetuate racial bias but woven into every fabric of society.
CRT calls for radical reordering of society. The illogical basis of this demand is that as society evolved from white elitists, unless the basis for laws are reordered, there can never be equality. The logical collusion is based on false premises rendering it invalid.
The ‘system,’ founded by elites, encourages racial progress for minorities only if it promotes majority’s self-interest. There is no allowance for any non-white to promote equality. Unless you are a minority, you cannot legitimately advocate ending racism.
Race theorists believe racism is an everyday experience for people of color. Society has no interest in doing away with racism because it benefits white elites and is therefore pervasive.
CRT observes scholarship that ignores race as a differentiator is not demonstrating “neutrality” rather adherence to existing racial hierarchy.
There’s CRT in a nutshell. Do you want your kids taught they are guilty of 200-year-old activity for which they had no responsibility?
Tenants of CRT, by their own definition, are theories. Theories are ideas accounting for a situation or justify action. CRT are ideas constructed to explain racism, then define actions. Theories are unproven so even as useful explanations, they are not necessarily correct.
Folks who reject rules prohibiting CRT being taught, challenge supporters to prove CRT is taught in schools. With the adverse reaction to such nonsense, no teacher will openly promote CRT. Teachers are smarter than that, aren’t they? Make no mistake, CRT is taught and advocated in schools, just not identified as such. But if it quacks, got webbed feet, guess what?
An example: the Massachusetts Teachers Association website says ‘... Passage of the Student Opportunity Act was one way to address structural racism as it exists in funding for our public schools. An Act relative to educator diversity is another way to dismantle other structures of racism as they exist in public education.” Quack.
From National Education Association publications: “... we’re seeing ... is another boiling point in America: the effects of systemic and institutionalized racism ...” Quack, quack.
And this from the last NEA annual meeting ... “Share and publicize, through existing channels, information ... on critical race theory ...” Quack, quack, quack.
Teacher associations carefully avoid the incendiary CRT label but are adamant its precepts require public school support. Education associations support progressive political causes with tens of millions of dollars of members’ dues with little allowance for opposing dialogue. CRT is one of them.
Maybe the anti-no-prohibitionists ought to follow Florida’s lead. CRT as fact belongs nowhere in public schools.