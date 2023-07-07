Last week, the Supreme Court — lawfully, rationally and based on constitutional principles — ruled the president cannot authorize almost half a trillion dollars of legally incurred loan payments be transferred to taxpayers: Taxpayers who had no influence or control of millions of apparently unknowing loan seekers who signed on the bottom line.
So there is no confusion, these are the student loans that naive, uninformed college attendees want “canceled.” Convenient word, “canceled.”
It warms the cockles of my heart to read The Associated Press article describing this debacle of an ill-informed, shot-in-the-dark, liberal attempt at vote pandering on the taxpayers’ dime. But, in a political-ploy-sort-of interpretation, Biden’s loan cancellation proclamation is a no-lose-win for the progressive movement. Don’t think this was a political stunt? The AP reports that “Biden doubted his own authority to offer student loan forgiveness.” But all you progressive thinkers, don’t to worry, Biden says he’s got a Plan B.
Imagine, for a second, the court had ruled the president could legally spend half a trillion tax dollars. There would have been rejoicing in the streets and likely calls for all other sorts of debt “cancellation.” Heck, I would have gone out and got a loan for that red Ferrari I always pined for. It wouldn’t make me 6-foot 2 or (even more) handsome, but it sure would up my status in the auto world. And then just when the first payment was due, I’d say, “Sorry, no can do. Please, Senator Warren cancel my debt.”
The argument goes something like with all this debt, and the loan owners not having jobs commensurate with the money spent on college to repay, they will have to forgo the “luxuries” of life. Imagine working two jobs, only a tall-sized Starbucks, no vacations for a few years, postponing buying a house, driving an older fossil-fuel powered car. The horror!
Advocates say administering this relief to loaners would help the economy by giving them more disposable income. Seems to suggest questionable logic if one considers not paying on a loan, then with the government transferring your debt to taxpayers, “forgiving” the debt will change much of anything. And what about the additional cost that will be incurred by the burdened taxpayers tapped to repay the canceled loans? Isn’t their income going to be reduced by at least the same “forgiveness” amount?
Rational people call the idea of fulfilling a loan obligation a mature, responsible choice that holds one accountable for one’s actions. But this apparently dated notion seems to have been lost on too many ostensibly college-degreed individuals.
So, what’s next?
Well Biden will try some other approach to loan forgiveness and progressives will push to change the makeup of Supreme Court.
It would appear, however, that supporters of such a move would not now be raising the issue had the majority of judges been considered liberal. But just imagine, for a moment, 13 or 15 legal minds trying to come to some conclusion with a touchy legal matter. I suppose as long as the progressives got their way, an Originalist interpretation of the Constitution would be irrelevant.
The sad and scary part of this whole episode is that it took a number of reasonable-thinking states to highlight the ridiculousness of the loan cancellation idea and waste the time of the highest court of the land to decide what reasonable people already knew.
Even more disconcerting, however, is the notion that the Supreme Court is now referenced as having liberal or conservative jurists. There should be no thought as to political leanings in the judicial branch of government but rather, just individuals well versed in Constitutional law.