Short history lesson.
Friedrich Nietzche was a 19th-century German philosopher. It is surely a rare day when I care what those who dabble in such esoteric stuff intended to describe and explain human behavior have to say. But if my memory is correct, someone in my high school yearbook included what was attributed as a Nietzche quote: “Extremes distort the truth, yet provide perspectives for reality.” I don’t know if the acknowledgment is correct but the sentiment seems to ring clearer today than any time in recent history.
The politics of the nation have certainly moved in extreme directions with seemingly no end in sight. Each move by the diametrically opposed politically aligned groups provokes a more extreme reaction from the other side.
Represented on one side by so-called progressives, now poked, prodded and incited by democratic socialists, and more conservative, generally Originalist Constitutional Law followers clash with every decision made by either.
We are certainly living in an age of extremes. The most impeachments, the nation’s greatest debt, the most destructive virus pervading every niche of the population, the greatest value of the stock market. The greatest number of illegal aliens entering the country, the biggest border wall being built, the most politicians spouting the most prolific unbelievable, empty rhetoric imaginable. The most blatant attempts to remove a president. The most claims of foreign intervention by foreign countries. Social media outlets banning certain, selective contributors. Extremes indeed.
Some high school senior memoirs include ‘superlatives’ to describe members of the class who for some particular reason stand out for what should generally be considered embarrassingly nonsensical reasons. It seems we are living that yearbook staple. We are indeed living in a world of extremes.
So where is the truth? Where is the reality? I suppose it is somewhere, but not so easily discovered.
I reject the notion ‘there are two sides to every story.’ There is a better way to express where a truth lies and it is more in keeping with Nietzche’s thoughts. I am inclined to believe there are three sides to every story: The accused’s extreme version, the accuser’s rendition and the moderate reality, which most often lies somewhere between those two. Not necessarily in the middle, but somewhere in-between what generally are extremes.
A 20th-century anthropologist might offer reasons for the change to our nation over the past couple of generations but it is clear the values that brought America to be the world’s finest democracy have eroded and decayed. Values such as self reliance, accountability, responsibility for one’s actions have all seemingly faded into a willingness to accept government control of life and self-centered individual focus.
Many of the nation’s once-great cities now find themselves mired in waves of crime, welfare, homelessness and deplorable conditions that have significantly lessened their quality of life.
Long-term politicians, embedded and safe in their elected seats, look on with impunity. Conditions in many urban areas are extreme. The economy allows ambitious hard workers to earn prolifically. Wealth has become extreme, spawning demands by liberal thinkers that wealth be re-distributed. Extreme by any standard.
Politicians want to ‘forgive’ legally incurred student debt. Congress argues over how much money (the government does not have) to give away. Nine judges on the Court are not enough. We need more states.
The Sun Chronicle reports that local schools have ‘stopped the presses’ to make sure their students focus on the recent actions by a tiny minority of law breakers in the Capitol. Many teachers revel in the ‘right’ to not recite the Pledge of Allegiance in their classroom. These are many of the same teachers who are exploring the ‘extremes’ in the recent lawless events and progressive-agenda initiatives. Our kids are learning the extremes of one side of the story.
So where is the truth? The reality? Somewhere in-between all the hyperbolic rhetoric.
How does the nation return to reality? Most likely it would seem to require a road like most addiction treatment concepts, we must first hit rock bottom. But maybe there is a calmer way forward.
There needs to be some sense that the government is honest, has returned to the institution of the people, by the people. That path ought to be paved with an impartial investigation into what some claim were voting irregularities in some states and counties. Once resolved with clear or lacking evidence, most reasonable people will move forward.
Then we can accept the next required step is to ‘fix’ the legislature of the nation
In other essays I have noted ideas that could initiate movement towards fixing the government. In fact, there are bills waiting to be introduced into Congress that detail limiting terms. That is a first, albeit, improbable step.
If we consider the money spent on election campaigns and the wealth accumulated by long-term, elected politicians, it is clear elected seats have huge financial value. The expenditures are proof of the value. The problem is that value is at a cost to the American people with all-too-often disregard for the Constitution and regularly with little common sense demonstrated.
We are living extremes. Lawless rioters are an extreme minority. Giving people, including illegal aliens, taxpayer funded benefits is extreme. The reality of the real America lies somewhere in-between.
The path forward promises to be a rocky one. It is wishful thinking to expect a tired looking, well worn, 40-year bureaucrat can provide the fix.
