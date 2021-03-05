Looks like we have a pork-barrel funding bill thinly disguised as a COVID-relief bill making its way through the Senate. The Legislature has introduced a draconian gun control proposal. Fossil fuel production has been squelched driving gas prices to highest in a while levels. Borders have been opened to illegal immigration. Unaccompanied minors by the thousands are flooding the border crossings. No surprises from the new president.
There were any number of campaign promises made as part of the Democratic platform and common sense suggests that any program that gives away tax money to liberal causes is certainly not going to escape the agenda or be forgotten.
The progressive-socialists who supported Joe Biden believe he understands he is in their debt for backing him during the election so payback is in order. So what’s up next for the puppet president?
How about ‘free’ college? The Dems promised college tuition reform. Loan ‘forgiveness’ is on the table, but the simplest term used seems to be ‘free tuition’ to get things moving on the higher education front. Doesn’t that sound appetizing? Free. What’s better than free?
Of course if you have passed your eighth or ninth birthday, you know nothing is free. So just like the $2 trillion dollar spending bill has little to do with COVID relief, ‘free tuition’ has little to do with cost free college. Well, except for those who would not have to pay.
It doesn’t take a lot of thinking to realize free college would be better labeled as taxpayer-funded college. Beyond ‘free,’ now, Bernie Sanders and company are talking about debt-free college education.
Not only are the progressives looking to offer free tuition, it seems their expectation for whomever free applies, their college experience will be a great example of what they will grow to expect for the rest of their lives.
It is not a stretch to expect that if the government, compliments of working taxpayers, funds your four (or however many) years it takes of college, why would you expect anything different for the rest of your life? A perfect introduction to socialism. Perhaps that will become a required frosh class: Socialism 101.
Government-regulated wages, housing paid for by the government, guaranteed healthcare for every sliver and sniffle. And free to those who qualify, free college.
Whether this concept moves forward still remains to be seen, but just in case, I will propose some stipulations.
No one gets ‘free.’ Whatever the cost, participants must pay at least 10%. With no skin in the game, how is any student expected to learn accountability and responsibility?
A good motivator might be a sliding scale: Ten percent for degrees that will prepare students for jobs that will pay a decent wage: engineers, health providers, business degrees requiring math. Maybe the 50% payers are the art majors, hospitality management, dance. Some government agency could assess what degrees provide the right training for what sort of jobs that provide a good return on the investment. Then assess/reimburse those enrolled according to the degree pursued.
Then we need to look at tenacity. Let’s say one of our ‘tuition free’ students decides a couple years is enough or partying took precedence over study and they figured it was time to move back to mommy’s basement. No problem at all. They would be required to pay back the ‘free’ tuition, starting in six months, with a dose of interest on the payments. Time limit? Maybe six to eight years. Alternatively enlist in the military and have their pay garnished for a couple of years of their enlistment.
And going back to the starting gate, seems we might need some acceptance testing before anyone is enrolled in college. Depending on which source you review, it looks like anywhere from 20% of students at four-year schools to 60% at two-year schools must take some remedial classes before participating at the college level. Sounds like college, in far too many cases, is a glorified high school. Colleges are providing high school classes to college enrollees. Just that fact ought to be scaring taxpayers about the value of investment of their hard-earned money in ‘free tuition.’ Who wants to pay for remediation at the college level?
It remains to be seen how the college payment scheme all plays out.
Aside from the free tuition nonsense, there is still the so-called forgiveness approach to teach another socialist lesson in not paying your legally incurred debts.
This one is going to be a real doozy but there is no doubt some new scheme will manifest itself like another bad dream.
