Spoiler Alert: A cry to institute term limits for each and every elected office will conclude today’s contribution. I think I have noted this idea 20 or 30 times in this column.
Perhaps of interest, a number of states have begun or enacted legislation that supports the concept. I doubt our fair Commonwealth will get on the bandwagon with our entrenched Democratic denizens of Washington, but who knows.
Term limits is perhaps the theme of today’s tome but the focus is the absurd political maneuvering with the nation’s debt challenges.
President Joe Biden emphatically stated he would not negotiate any deals that did not simply raise the nation’s debt limits.
Here’s a Reuters quote from May 2: “He is not going to negotiate on the debt ceiling,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
So there it is, a month ago, the president, as he had insisted for months earlier, said he will not negotiate any stipulations in order to get agreement on raising the debt ceiling. But now, with what was likely going to be significant repercussions across the world’s financial markets should the USA default on its loans, Biden went back on his word, and did just that, negotiated.
So why now?
Did he decide that his dismal polling results would suffer a final deadly blow if he were to preside over what could possibly have been one of the more irresponsibly disastrous choices ever?
And there seems to be any number of divergent Republican views as to what conditions ought to be imposed before the country goes even deeper into what seems to be unsolvable debt.
I doubt many readers, like myself, are experts at understanding how governmental debt and the nuances of how nations borrow to fund their activities. But I would also think most of us responsibly manage our expenses, weighing income against wants, needs and desires. We tend to balance our budget. Whether we do it explicitly each month, with every paycheck, or we simply monitor our bank account, most of us are responsible spenders.
Other than perhaps the millions of students who took on debt before critically assessing how they would repay such loans, most of us do not assume debt for which we do not have some sort of repayment scheme. So why can’t the government do the same?
It seems the government approach is one of hope for the best. Borrow, borrow, borrow; spend, spend, spend. If there is some sort of repayment plan, I’d like to hear it.
Since the current, as have many past administrations, have not really appeared to be the least bit concerned how borrowing will be repaid, it is time to change the process. You do not have to be a world class economist to understand that uncontrolled borrowing lacking any rational plan for repayment is not a good thing. It is clearly time to put some checks on spending.
Given government’s penchant for spending non-existent money, it makes sense that someone assumes an adult position and does something to reign in spending or enact some way to increase income. In general the latter approach sounds like raising taxes: not a desirable proposal. So, the only way to bring the debt under control is so lower spending. Does anyone really think Biden would throw the check book away without any incentive to do so?
Where we now end up is a government that likes to spend way too much money, support too many programs that are not affordable given the level of income, and warm affection for borrowing. It has to end.
We could argue the Republicans have acted irresponsibly as well by bringing the country to the precipice of a financial disaster. That, combined with the president seesawing his decisions for what is apparently political expediency. And the net result is confusion with each side pretending they out smarted the other in this game of chicken.
The reality is there seems to be few, if any adults running the government.
What’s the answer? Replace them all.
Vote them all out and replace elected officials with only those who will actively support amending the Constitution to establish term limits for all Federal elected seats. While they are at it, all government employment needs to be limited to jobs that are filled through competitive selection. No more patronage assignments, no more quota filling, only best qualified individuals.
This game of chicken with everyone’s pocket book should be a wakeup call that our government is broken. Term limits are a good way to start over.