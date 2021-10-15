Voting in this country is a right. It is not really a privilege. Various constitutional amendments over time have verified all legal citizens have the right to vote. Call it a privilege if you want but that is theatrical.
Individual states, not just as allowed but specified by the Constitution, develop and enforce their laws as to how voting will be conducted in their territory. States that appear to have more rational legislatures (compared to places like our fair Commonwealth) not choked by progressive liberals, have passed laws that intend to keep the voting process in their districts legitimate and reliable.
Then, a year and a half ago, along came the COVID. Existing voting procedures became a presumptive health-challenging activity where we could be exposed to the virus. By last fall, the pandemic was still simmering all sorts of fear and panic. So as last November’s elections came around, many states’ rules and existing laws were arbitrarily changed, all in the name of safety and fairness.
Speculation about fraud presumably associated with a slew of newly instituted procedures surfaced all over the country and still persists. The validity of most of the claims has failed to be substantiated.
Now, what promises to be one of the more important election seasons of our generation is on the visible horizon, states are codifying all sorts of rules for the next go-around. Some states that have a reasonable approach to insure election integrity have adopted rules to do just that.
Other states, like our commonwealth, are easing restrictions that seemingly will open the door to lots of opportunity for fraud and illegal voting. The rationalization is that with a relaxed, easier process, participation will increase. One would think that if an individual has a sincere interest in voting, they would make the effort and work within the rules that had existed for decades.
Makes you wonder why removal of so-called barriers is necessary?
Early voting, easy registration, and the favorite, mail-in ballots are now part of the newly to-be-institutionalized program. But not your father’s absentee voting process where you request a ballot, but every one gets one in the mail. Put aside the practical/financial implications: 4+ million registered voters mailed a ballot? Got to cost at least $2 million to $3 million. Where is that money coming from?
OK, we’ve apparently have money to burn. But who on God’s green earth thinks that every ballot that get returned is going to be inspected, verified and approved? Does anybody really think this is not going to be a first class mess? The legal challenges that emerge will make the OJ trial look like a well-oiled and legitimate exercise. Imagine when the postal system gets bogged and some ballots are delivered late? The investigations will never end.
We won’t even touch on the no-ID-required provisions. But it should make thinking citizens question why other constitutional rights like the right to firearm ownership have become so onerous and expensive. Not just an ID required but a background investigation.
The ‘good news’ is in Massachusetts none of these rules will have an iota of impact on results. With the liberal strangle hold on every aspect of government, non of this will make any difference in outcomes. The only predictable end: Greater win margins for Democratic candidates. And higher taxes, more laws. More intrusion on our rights.
In a way its sort of humorous. Weakened rules for voting will end up costing us our liberty.
