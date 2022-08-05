Political Courage?
Not so much these days,
Over half a century ago, JFK claimed to have written an award-winning collection of stories, “Profiles in Courage.” The apparent actual author, ghost writer, Ted Sorensen, tells the story of several senators who, by defiance of their political party’s views, displayed moral-political courage. The chronicle spans many decades of U.S. history.
These days, it would be pretty difficult to find contemporary material for such a book. It’s not just our congressional leaders at the federal level, but pretty much elected officials from town officials right on up to the executive level in this country.
As an example, in my fair burgh of Mansfield, we’ve cruised through a couple of decades paying off town mangers, school officials and now the police chief as they presumably violated some terms of their contracts but somehow remained on the payroll. To my recollection, none were ever adjudicated. No blame or fault was ever assigned and the town’s elected leaders simply paid off the ‘accused’ but never pursued any recompense from those who probably should have been summarily dismissed. Of course, all at the expense of the town’s taxpayers.
Not surprisingly, the town of Barnstable is doing the same sort of thing. Lots of hush-hush about paying folks for not working.
When we look at legislators at the state level, the clearest demonstration of pusillanimous behavior is the ever-popular ballot-question-approach to governing. Looking back at over 100 years of such questions is an interesting walk through what contentious issues tickled the state’s residents over time.
A good number of questions dealt with administrative issues associated with running the government, but far too many are examples of elected officials not wanting to make a decision forcing their vote to become public record. They believe it’s easier to use voters’ whims as a basis for law-making rather than owning their bold decisions. No profiles in courage here.
It seems when there are contentious issues to be resolved, legislators seem to shy away from legislating and timidly support allowing questions to be put onto the next statewide ballot. Seems like a great way to avoid commitment and allow constituents to decide if their preferences are being represented. You would hope voters would evaluate a no-choice-made decision to be a demonstration of lack of political courage. No chapters in “Profiles” for these politicians. The profile seen ought to be a rear view as these weak-kneed politicians are shown the exit door.
And then we have the president. Our current leader seems to waffle on most issues then, too often, acts out some sort of adolescent tantrum when pushed on questions he does not want to address. His talking heads unskillfully deflect to avoid any reference to a topic that would cause all sorts of reaction should any answer be put forward. His most frequent modus operandi these days is simply to refuse to answer any question that would likely lead him off script. Profile in courage? Not so much.
The Chinese and Russians seem to have a palpable ability to usurp any courage from our current administration. Joe Biden avoids any response to our political/military adversaries’ threats when American interests around the world are threatened. Silence toward these communist bullies is license to ratchet up their claims and threats. Seems no one knows why Nancy Pelosi just traveled to Taiwan. The trip most likely was to secure some private deals as she looks out to the future with her removal as House Speaker a certainty. Whatever the reason for the speaker’s trip, it seems our president basically ‘middle fingered’ the Chinese when they issued threats. No mention in ‘Profiles’ for this gaffe.
So what happened to all those whose stories came to light in ‘Profiles?’ I don’t really have that answer but it’s clear the nation is on a path that such a book won’t have subject matter to fill the pages of any future edition. Voters need to wake up. Term limits need to be made law and any politician who does not make rational, fiscally responsible decisions at their level of governance, needs to be replaced.