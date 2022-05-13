I bought a house, paid my mortgage.
Bought some $4 gas, paid my credit card. Went to college, paid my loan. Each of those ‘I’s’ could be hundreds of millions of Americans.
Welcome to Green New Deal insanity and student loan cancellation. Welcome to the la-la land where student loans are ridiculous.
Any thinking, intellectually sound, individual understands responsibility for their actions is a cornerstone of living independently in a free, constitutional republic. Those people know activity in which they are involved demands accountability. If you went to college, with some financial entity (the U.S. government) loaning you thousands of dollars to attain an essentially financially useless degree in say, gender studies, you own that degree. How on God’s green earth can anyone suggest taxpayers should bail you out of the financial quandary in which you find yourself?
You made a deal, you formed a contract. You are responsible.
Frenzied politicians like our own senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, in lock-step with reps like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, herald contrived merits of taxpayers compensation for loan mistakes by unthinking students. With a presumption voters are of reasonable intelligence, one has to wonder why we keep these socialists in office.
Some facts regarding loan debt: Total is closing on $2 trillion. Over 90% of loans are owed to the government. Over 50% debtors’ loans are for graduate study. About 6% of debtors owe one third of all debt. Something like 40% of borrowers for two-year college programs default on their loans within five years. Even after up to eight years of enrollment, only about 60% of debtors earn a degree. Here’s a shocker: There is a significant link between college major and ability to honor loan payment.
Those with degrees like fine art, education, marketing, ethnic studies have the highest debt-to-earnings ratio (leading to the inability to repay loans) while graduates in majors involving STEM have the highest immediate salary levels and correspondingly solid ability to repay.
Let’s put the facts in perspective of politicians’ plan to “cancel” loan debt. How does “cancel” translate to reality? In the realm of honest transparency, why don’t those politicians say what they mean. The reality of “cancel” is increased tax burden. You know who carries that, working people who have paid their debts and would cover the payments due by dead beat defaulters.
Do you want to pay for debt students incurred to attend graduate school? Sixty percent of all debtors did not earn a degree. Do you want to fund their college days’ escapades when apparently activities other than study were a more important focus than school?
There is far more to college payment and loan programs than can be covered in the column length allowed here so I’ll offer a couple more salient facts for consideration as readers evaluate the value of “canceling” student loan debt.
About half all students entering college must take remediation courses. In other words their math and English skills are so lacking, they are not ready for college.
Many times the courses required are not part of the degree and add cost to the students’ tuition bill and time to a degree.
Of those students, less than 10% graduate on time. Do you think they ought to have loans that led to a bridge to nowhere be “canceled?”
I collected my facts from various websites and are reinforced with some variation from different sources so one might find slightly different results. But the general theme is repeated.
The socialist supporters of cancel propositions argue loan forgiveness for these millions of debtors is good for everyone. Especially good for the politicians pandering to get votes. If you are not part of the “everyone” to whom they refer, contact your representative and senators to let them know that canceling student debt will cause them to ascend quickly to the top of your cancel list next November.