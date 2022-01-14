The Sun Chronicle does a good job of keeping us informed with regard to local matters.
Without outlets like The Sun Chronicle, knowing what is going on regionally would be pretty difficult to find in a single place, if at all. Now comes the “but.”
As do most news outlets, The Sun Chronicle relies on services like The Associated Press for many news stories while local issues are reviewed and reported on by the newspaper’s own reporters and other local contributors. The problem with broad reaching services like The AP, is the bias inherent in such organizations.
You do not have to dig too deeply to see the liberal bias associated in such providers’ work.
Their tomes are not pure news, but always have a liberal slant that would seem to support the claims by some of “fake news.”
I assume local papers subscribe to such services and simply paste what the service provides them. I presume edits of AP stories are not allowed. It makes sense that such providers exist as it would be impossible for every local paper to investigate and report on all the issues in today’s world, but still, the bias is troubling.
When I opened Wednesday’s Sun Chronicle, the front page AP headline — “Biden urges voting rights” — made it pretty clear newspaper wants its readers to know about the president’s ardent, voice-raising, fist- pounding support of the voting rights bill.
Finally, I thought, I am going to get to see a summary of what is in the “For the People Bill” that seems to be evoking so much emotion from liberals and conservatives alike. So much excitement in fact, the president wants the Senate to change its filibuster rules that have existed for over 200 years.
Joe Biden was so excited and confused, he invoked a negative reference to George Wallace, a dyed-in-the wool segregationist as there ever was, who was once complemented by the president.
Imagine how deflated my excitement became as I read the AP article, all the way through Page 2. With every paragraph I anxiously expected to see details of why this bill is so contentious. But, alas, all I found was exclamation point-ending, emotional-laden comments by left wing supporters of the bill. Some even suggesting without such legislation we will see the end of our democracy. That in itself is sort of interesting. I am not sure when we became a democracy. I thought the United States was a representative republic, but I digress.
Shrugging off my disappointment, in pursuit of knowledge, I Googled “What’s in the Voting Rights Bill.”
Here is some of what I found. Details for which the AP apparently could not find room. Why tell people what all the hoopla is about when you can simply stir emotion without the facts.
The bill is over 800 pages. Sounds like another opportunity for those interested to find out what’s in it after it gets passed. Eight hundred-plus pages?
Here are some of the highlights I found.
All states would be required to follow these rules for any federal election:
Voter registration/Enrollment: Provisions for on-line is required. Can register the day of voting when one goes to the polls. Automatic registration associated with activities like a driver’s license application. No signature verification required. There would be no automatic ‘dis-enrollment’ if a voter did not participate for any number of years. (Provision for dis-enrollment was upheld by the Supreme Court a few years ago, but court decisions don’t stop Congress.)
Timing/Voting: Early voting starts 15 days before Election Day, 10 hours per day. No ID at the polls can be required.
Mail-in voting: States send out ballots without being requested by voters. No signature verification required on mail-ins. Mail-in ballots would be allowed to be counted for up to a week after Election Day. Drop boxes for ballots all over. It would not be allowed to ask for any reason for absentee voting request.
Election Day: Becomes a national holiday
Funding: Congressional candidates would get campaign funds from guess who? The taxpayers. There is some sort of ‘matching’ scheme based on individual contributions.
Tax return reporting: Presidential candidates would be required make tax returns public.
Congressional suit settlements: No longer would sitting members of Congress be allowed to use taxpayer dollars to settle sexual harassment suits.
Food and Drink: Apparently polling places would be allowed to provide free food and drinks to voters.
There are other provisions including redistricting that would appear to be reasonable, but you’ve got to question what else is buried in the 800 pages. Wouldn’t surprise me if college tuition reimbursement is buried in somewhere.
While some of these provisions seem to make sense, any observer might question what many of these stipulations have to do with voting or in any way work to suppress voter rights. A reasonable person might think these provisions would actually make the voting process less secure and allow for potential fraudulent activity.
It would not take deep thought to see the opportunity for those so inclined to find lots of potential to exploit these provisions in illegal ways. Space does not allow me to detail the myriad of possibilities but I don’t think it would take too long to find a long list of problems with these so-called rights.
The headline is simply another smoke screen lacking detail which is imperative to understanding what left-wing supporters are trying to accomplish.
