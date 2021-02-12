It took only a couple of days from the inauguration. We have our new president, Joe Biden: Several dozen executive orders in the first couple weeks essentially undoing Donald Trump’s undoing of Barrack Obama’s economy, choking and divisive orders that may not pass constitutional muster. Anybody else recall in October when Joe Biden equated executive orders to dictatorial behavior?
And a handful of pandemic control measures that pretty much reinforced what was already in the works. For septuagenarian, Biden this has to have been a fatiguing experience.
And then along comes Dr. Anthony Fauci. Remember him showing up on the stage with Trump last spring? A recognized doctor well known in the infectious disease control world, but hardly a household name until the coronavirus thrust him into the spotlight. I do not recall his exact title as part of Mike Pence’s COVID-19 team but for sure he was the recognized expert in pandemic disease control.
It was pretty clear this Fauci fellow knew his stuff but it didn’t take long to see he is also a bit of a showman, not to mention he was both physically and politically well aged having seemingly served in the administration of presidents since, I dunno, George Washington?
You did not have to be clairvoyant to see Fauci was not in sync with Trump’s more flamboyant style, but he never really said too much. Perhaps he knew that arguing with Trump was not a job-retaining activity. I don’t ever remember him calling out the president either during or after any of the pretty much daily televised conferences reporting on the status of virus control.
For an expert with his advertised skill set, one has to wonder where his priorities lie. What was more important to him? Staying in the limelight and allowing mis-information to flow? Or accessing and applying his knowledge base and providing scientific-based logic as to the best approach to controlling the pandemic?
It is now apparent he followed the path of least resistance. As he now appears on the Biden stage, the responses to questions about his relationship with the Trump administration give clear evidence he did not agree with many of the ideas and approaches Trump’s guys implemented.
So you’ve got to ask why did he meekly stand off to the side with a smirky smile rather than either dismissing himself from the team or, more boldly, contradicting Trump? It now seems about the only rational explanation is he chose to stay in the spotlight with the Pence-led team.
That decision and his explaining that he kept quiet about certain decisions frames a new question. If this highest government paid, too-long serving octogenarian expert did not have the gumption to stand up to Trump, why should we now accept what he offers in the Biden arena?
There’s no doubt this guy is a subject-matter-expert, but he forfeited a degree of credibility when he started complaining about serving in Trump’s COVID group as soon as it was disbanded and replaced with Biden’s chosen crew.
He obviously learned the ways of political slickness in his decades of government service.
Which then brings us to Dr. Deborah Birx. How terrible was the Trump approach and how awful it was to get up each day and decide to continue with the Pence team. So you got to wonder why did she continue on board with this ‘terrible’ team?
Again, here is an attention seeker not willing or able to remove herself from the awful situation in which she admits, she found herself.
I suppose it was a lot better working in the Obama administration with no accountability for her lack of results. Wasn’t she involved in developing the seemingly “unobtainium” AIDS vaccine?
It is reasonable to recognize these people are experts in their fields but it is just as obvious they are attention seekers and neither has the courage to contradict what is presented by those in charge in the heat of battle.
This leaves the question: What has changed that should make us believe either of these now whining experts have the answers and are willing to risk criticism should they offer contradicting information to leadership? And please don’t suggest Biden is a charismatic, unflinching leader and that makes all the difference.
If you want a great example of Biden double talk, take a look at his Oct. 15 campaign claim when Biden patently stated executive orders are a dictatorial approach to governing.
Why should we think he is not ‘executively ordering’ Fauci and Birx to do his bidding?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.