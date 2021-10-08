This week, Congress is listening to Facebook whistle blower testimony regarding the practices employed by the world’s leading social media. The concern is that Facebook puts profits above everything as they persuade billions to take in their presentation of anything. Oh, and they rake in billions of dollars in advertising along the way.
Wouldn’t it be simple if this were a question of the government deciding what is acceptable for a company to allow on line? A question that everyone ought to be asking is how can the government regulate what someone or some organization wants to publish. But that’s what appears to be in demand: government regulation of speech.
Yeah, you can’t sit in a crowded theater and falsely yell “Fire, Fire”! to incite a stampede. You cannot entice people to go out and commit crimes. It has pretty much been determined that you can not encourage suicide. So it is clear that there are certain disruptive-to-rational-behavior actions that the courts have said can be regulated. Not too many people would disagree.
But when we get to what is or is not acceptable on-line in the form of social media offerings, the questions get cloudy. No one should think that social media outlets should ban one or another individual for opinions or because of their view on certain concepts. But, I am sure there are many who think that censoring people like Donald Trump or others is quite permissible and even more likely accept it is a benefit to society. But at the end of the day, these are privately controlled enterprises that do not make their customers log on.
Here’s where things get greasy. The Constitution guarantees free speech. We can criticize, praise, define, discuss, cajole, promise, show contempt, complain or pretty much say what ever we feel. It is not allowable to slander someone by making false statements that could cause them harm. Seems it is OK to lie about someone if we want to sing their praises so long as that won’t injure their reputation. Nobody gets too excited during political campaigns when blatantly obvious claims are proffered by just about every candidate in every election. Empty promises are so pervasive they are dismissed without a blink.
So where does that leave outlets like Facebook, et al. when they allow, or promote, less-than-factual information to be published on their well-visited sites?
Most government control arguments focus on kids and how teens can suffer body image issues. Proponents of public intervention in social media business want some sort of Big Brother oversight and control. The proposition is such that with government control, the population won’t be subject to stuff that somebody finds offensive or destructive.
That idea ought to scare the pants off any thinking citizen who believes the Constitution really means what its words tell us.
It is naive to think Facebook cares about the well being of their users beyond what generates profits. But here’s an idea or two that make a whole lot more sense than allowing government regulation of speech.
If you don’t like how Facebook operates, don’t use it, turn them off. How about this: If, as a parent, you are concerned what your kids are doing on line, take control of what they see, how much time is spent on line, what they post — then shut off their electronics. That notion ought to solicit a couple of responses.
Its clear social media has become embedded in daily life. God forbid we can’t share our cute puppy pictures or how charming our spouse might have been at last weekend’s wedding. The problem is people actually think social media is a platform that is a viable medium to have rational discussions and exchange coherent ideas. Control of Facebook content could be immediately fixed if every poster simply stopped offering their useless nonsense on line. If people realized media like Facebook is not a substitute for meaningful dialogue, problem solved. Only exchange ideas in face-to-face conversations.
Way back when, someone said, believe none of what you hear, and half of what you see. Maybe that notion could be amended or updated with this idea: ignore what you read on Facebook, just look at the pictures.
Putting the government in the censorship business is the precipice of a slippery slope.
