Late winter into spring brings the awards season. Awards for the best song, the best movie, best TV show, best of everything. Flooding the media is analysis of choices, criticism of the choices, complaints of bias in the choices, applause for other choices. So what is it about all these subjective awards that get folks so excited?
The awards presentations are for artsy production. Whether for acting and movie production, music, set design, whatever, some supposed expert group decides what production is the best in many categories. There is no objective criteria which seems rational for subjective activities when the ‘beauty’ is in the eye of the beholder. So then, what is it about these shows that gets folks so excited? Why is someone else’s opinion so important when the discussion is based on subjective evaluation?
Everyone has a preference for the type of music they prefer, the genre of movies they find entertaining, what TV shows whet their whistle. When some supposed experts in the category under review decides which of that year’s offerings are the best, why does anyone else care?
We have our preference for all sorts of things and the same is true for entertainment. When a writer’s portrayal of a character is put to the screen, unless intended to be historically authentic, the depiction is irrelevant when considering accuracy.
In recent times, many of the significantly dwindling audience awards shows have featured individual rants about social issues. They have become a platform for a privileged group to yak about their peeve associated with some societal ill, real or perceived. As usual, the media fawns over the empty gum flapping that has replaced the tireless, empty thanks to everyone who supported the recipient.
And then there is the parade of glamorous finery designed by famous name fashionistas. Red carpets, ridiculously expensive flowing gowns, over-the-top coifs and such embellish the festivities. All while these same saviors declare their allegiance to support of equality and environmental causes.
Presentations such as the Oscars are simply more glorification of excess and the hypocrisy of entitled groups who rail at others who they allege use privilege to advance their own causes.
Why are these presentations relevant? Perhaps there is some intrinsic desire to find commonality with those whose authority in some vocation is supposedly the last word.
Is it that people do not have confidence in their own ability to decide what they like or rather want someone else to chose for them?
It seems awards shows parallel political endorsements.
There is some sort of gratification in allowing someone else to decide what should be our choice: makes us not responsible for the outcome if we, as individuals, did not make a choice.
So, who really wins? What is the significance of who is named a winner in any subjective contest?
Diminishing audience sizes seem to indicate what people really think of these fanciful expeditions: not much.
