When immigrants enter this country legally, those who would chose to become naturalized citizens, follow a defined path to that end.
Included is a test fashioned to measure the applicant’s understanding of American history. Questions essentially explore how the government is established according to the Constitution. Along with other criteria, that is how one legally becomes a citizen.
Not included in those pretty basic queries are questions regarding political party affiliation, participation/association in political groups or voting preference.
But these days, questioning what would have been unthinkable in the past has become the norm. Not for those applying to become a citizen, not just citizens, but individuals who have sworn an oath the defend the Constitution. The government has established a process to vet citizen soldiers of the National Guard. Our Guard soldiers are now being questioned as to where their political preferences lie. This is not stuff of fantasy but 2021 reality.
Let’s see if we can create a test that our troops might see as a pre-deployment screening.
Question 1: a) I voted for Trump b) I voted for anyone else
Question 2: a) I participated in any political activity that supports Trump b) I contributed to any other campaign fund
Question 3: a) Asking military people about political affiliation is illegal b) knowing political alignment for soldiers is important
Question 4: a) Political affiliation is irrelevant to military service b) Only certain political affiliation is acceptable
Question 5: a) The First Amendment protects all non-violent speech b) The First Amendment protects only liberal speech
Some party official, whoops, I mean unit commander, would review the soldier’s answers.
Here’s how the results will be evaluated.
Any a) choice is automatic disqualification to head to DC for crowd control work or protection of elected officials.
All a) answers gets an immediate ‘bad paper’ discharge. In between one or five ‘wrong’ answers gets the soldier a choice of resigning or a six-month stint at a Katie Couric’s Trump Cult Deprogramming Camp.
A couple of those questions, as reported by always-factual-reporting main stream media, are being asked now.
Imagine a soldier, having taken an oath to protect the Constitution and the country, is now asked about their political party affiliation. Who would have thought such an intrusion that violates all sorts of provisions of the Constitution would happen? My questions that are not explicitly asked by the Guard and FBI are implicit in the interrogation.
Think back for a minute. A few decades ago the military adopted the ‘Don’t ask, don’t tell’ policy with regards to homosexuals serving in the military. Before that compromise position, it was a dis-chargeable offense to participate in such activity.
So it was decided that those who fit this criteria would be allowed to remain on active duty, presumably lessening stigma and legal consequences.
I won’t attempt to argue if that was a good or bad policy but it explicitly stated don’t say where your preferences lie. No one will ask.
Contrast that notion of ‘don’t ask’ with today’s explicit approach of ‘We are asking’ and based on your answer there will be adverse consequences.
I would hazard a guess that many of the same people who promoted the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell policy, are the same or of the same mind, as those now demanding ‘We’re asking, you’re telling’ policy.
This stream of events is chilling. I am deeply troubled that many citizens do not see the danger. It is troubling the media has not revolted at such intrusions. At the risk of being labeled a conspiracy theory nut, here’s a proposition that ought to get your attention.
We have a president who, with side kick Beto O-Rourke, promised as a campaign tickler, ‘We’re coming for your guns’. Now envision a military whose members have all been vetted according to the pleasures of the reigning political party. A party that would, without the protections of the Second Amendment, confiscate each and every gun in the nation.
Consider if the darling of the socialist set, bar-maid-turned U.S. Congresswoman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, gets her way and establishes a committee whose sole purpose in life is to censor what the media is allowed to publish. Y
ou don’t have to reach too far to understand that the social media giants have already begun their unfettered censorship and deletion of ‘undesired’ accounts at the whim of the owners of those outlets.
The scary part is this is not my fanciful thinking but simply a rehash of recent activity. The real issue is how do we stop this before it destroys the nation.
There is likely little that can be done before the next set of elections in two years. But all Americans need to wake up and realize the far left is extending their reach by deeper and deeper intrusion into our lives.
We are faced with groups like the ‘Squad’ who want to silence any opposition thought, and so-called celebrities like Katie Couric who want the 70 odd million who voted for Trump to be deprogrammed. You just can’t make this stuff up.
So when the next round of elections comes around, any official who had been in office more than two terms, any elected official who supports destruction of the Bill of Rights, any official who supports nonsense like vetting military men and women, needs to be removed from office by finding another, better candidate.
It is irrational thinking to believe much in the government will change with the same embedded long-term politicians in power.
