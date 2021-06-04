Occasionally cases of polio emerge. Usually, those effected are un-vaccinated individuals in underdeveloped countries. Occasionally in this country measles are reported. In both cases, effective vaccines have been used and studied for decades. These diseases are essentially absent from the American landscape where vaccines are pervasively deployed.
Both noted maladies are highly contagious. In the 20th century, vaccines fundamentally eradicated these and other preventable sicknesses in our country. The newest, vaccines have been developed using methods beyond my understanding but fundamental knowledge of molecular biology and cell structure facilitated new approaches. No longer are we injected with inactivated or diminished virulence germs.
Last year, at the speed of heat, supported by then President Donald Trump, private companies were able to develop a number of very effective vaccines that provide superb protection from the COVID-19 virus. Companies like Pfizer raced like their hair was on fire. In the intervening period, lacking objective understanding of the ramifications of the coronavirus, prophylactic measures such as hand washing, social distancing, and pervasive face masking were instituted.
Presumptive experts, such as Dr. Deborah Birx and the seemingly-won’t-go-away Dr. Anthony Fauci, came on TV to provide statistics and update the masses on progress in combating the virus. Information flowing like the tap at a frat party, often with similar outcomes.
Here we are, several months into a vaccination program across the country and the so-called experts, as well as many of our leaders, have finally backed away from behavior that includes mask wearing.
We still have some in leadership positions masking up but the number diminishes daily.
The vaccines in use are very effective — high 90%, as good as it gets. With millions of shots in arms, side effects demonstrate expected reactions.
Why then, having been vaccinated, does an individual have to continue to wear a mask anywhere? I’ve got to admit, when our Commonwealth mandated outdoor mask wearing, I violated the rules. Never when outside did I mask up. Being of sound mind and able to reason that when outdoors, with a breeze blowing that disperses everything immediately, probability of exposure to a heavy enough dose of virus to become ill was nil.
Indoors the situation is different.
But now, when immunized, why is mask wearing still required anywhere? Given the documented effectiveness of vaccines, the only people who could be in peril are those who chose to be not vaccinated.
What is the motivation to continue with masks? Logic indicates if a vaccine is effective, masks are just inconvenience. But I just answered my question. Logic, the elixir of scientists and mathematicians, is often absent and replaced by liberal thinkers with emotion and fear, subscribing to the ‘better safe than sorry’ approach, all the while spouting the mantra ‘we are following the science.’
Problem is, the so-called science is now being interpreted by groups who subscribe to the notion that no risk is the only acceptable approach to life. Or do those folks think the government is lying to them?
Perhaps the months of cautions have suppressed our spirit and fostered suspicion.
Where a private establishment still mandates mask use, I suppose one can always vote with their feet should you feel its not worth the trouble.
Everyone needs to stop and think for themselves and challenge illogical mandates.
Wearing a mask when you have been immunized against an eliminated threat does not make sense.
Those continuing to support their use for immunized individuals ought to support the mandate with a logical ‘why?’
