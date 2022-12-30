Arrogance, boldness, gall, audacity? The word “chutzpah” seems to capture the action. Merriam Webster provides this definition: extreme self confidence, gall, audacity.
Yup, chutzpah is the word. It ought to be the word of the year instead of some woke, nonsensical gibberish that will quickly fade away.
Dictionary.com suggests “rubricate” as the word of the day for December 28. They cite this as a word meaning to mark or color with red. Add the word “ink” at the end and maybe that could be the word of the year. But I think chutzpah is the right choice.
Come on, you know about whom I am speaking. The 500 odd legislators who the majority of Americans voted into office. Those fun-filled folks who have no problem spending money like a drunken sailor on liberty.
Anyone who pays attention knows the Senate and House have approved a discretionary budget number closing in on $2 trillion dollars. All that’s left is for President Joe Biden to ink the bill. And a bill it is. I cannot imagine anyone able to begin to visualize what something like $2 trillion looks like.
Contributors have expressed concern that my columns don’t cite references to sources, so before I provide some salient observations on the nation’s budget spending, here’s a place you can find the Senate version, massaged by the House, it has some modifications but the essence is unchanged.
If you want some detail have at it (www.appropriations.senate.gov). Get up, go get a coffee, build a house, take a trip, it’ll be awhile as the 4,000 pages download.
Let’s start an evaluation with some numbers. Before somebody with a calculator goes berserk, I am offering non-precise, rounded numbers, that do not change the magnitude or adverse impact of what uncontrolled spending such as is proposed in this budget will have.
If you wanted to pay for this bill, it would cost every American about $20,000: That’s every man, woman, child. And don’t forget this is only the discretionary budget for the country. The other two thirds falls into the categories of paying off interest and so-called mandatory spending.
And how about this fun fact: If you consider the 4,000-page tome that defines how all the money the government doesn’t have will be spent, that’s a prescription of about $500 million per page.
Maybe you don’t want to take the time to read all 4,000 pages. I don’t blame you. Why should you?
Do you think your Congress men and women or senators have looked at more than the couple of pages that authorizes the pork they got inserted into the budget?
Here’s a snippet for your enjoyment:
‘‘(1) In general — Notwithstanding any other provision of this section, the Secretary may not make a grant to an eligible entity under this section for a fiscal year if the total amount of non-Federal funds obligated by the eligible entity in the State in the fiscal year for a program operated pursuant to this section is less than the total amount of non- Federal funds reported to have been expended by any eligible entity for such a program in the State in fiscal year 2019 or 2021, whichever is the lesser.”
Page after page of such jibber-jabber.
Numbers that astound the common sense of any fiscally responsible taxpayer are specified. Of course there is the blatant pork barrel spending like bee-friendly highways, former first lady hiking trails, salmon-friendly programs mentioned dozens of times and so many other ridiculous spending authorizations, every taxpayer should be incensed.
And page after page including words as shown above.
Who on God’s green Earth can understand and interpret such nonsense? If you want to argue it’s legalese, then we need to tone it down. We need plain English.
But it seems our lawmakers are not concerned.
I suppose everyone of them has negotiated deals with a handful of other legislators to insure their pork gets into the barrel. And so it goes. Pure chutzpah. Gall, unmitigated arrogance to waste taxpayer money enacted by 4,000 pages of wasted paper.
Of course I could go on but the need is for a significant course correction. As a nation, we cannot continue to spend money in such an irresponsible manner.
What’s the answer?
As I have before noted a zillion times: Term limits. You have the power. It’s called voting. And until voters wake up and vote into office only politicians who will pass laws that limit the length any elected official can occupy a government seat, it’s up to the voters to limit the terms for these spendthrifts.
Happy New Year. Better hang onto your wallet.