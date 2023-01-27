I read the essay “I want my flag back” by writer Bridget West in Tuesday’s Sun Chronicle, with two emotions.
First, humor, because I thought the column was a satirical work but once I got into it I saw it was not, and then fear, as I realized that many people have become jaded at the thought of reverence for symbols of American institutions and traditional values. It is unclear what the now youngest generations will hold dear.
The author, West, apparently has either allowed her children to be indoctrinated by selective exposure to a constant barrage of liberal media propaganda or has failed to chat with them as to the appropriate and traditional meaning of our nation’s flag.
In any case, her description of the kids’ reaction to a hat with only a U.S. flag on it, is telling. It sounds like her kids are pretty young including a “very liberal teenager” but have already been conditioned to accept that the American flag is a symbol of something they do not like. Given their age, it would be hard to accept they have understanding of what the flag represents. I’ll bet they would be unable to describe what the flag stands for.
Kids younger than teenagers have had to have been conditioned to the negative response by either what they learned in school or at home. Seems their World War II-era grandparents did not have the opportunity to share with the kids what the flag means to them.
I wonder if West ever showed them a picture of the USMC War Memorial with Marines raising the flag on Iwo Jima.
I’d love to hear her version of Admiral Nimitz’ words “Where Uncommon Valor was a Common Virtue.”
Perhaps she ought to have a Marine explain what was involved with that flag raising. It would be reasonable to think another perspective might have value to kids who have apparently been shut out of any view not delivered from a liberal perch.
One of West’s more myopic lines is the comment about “...useless threat to move to Canada. (We have all done that.)”
I imagine by her words including “we” she has professed that seemingly empty threat. But including “we have all” is a bit presumptuous. Either she is encircled only by those who espouse her same vacant rhetoric or added a bit of hyperbole for impact. Either way, the comment is not accurate and borders on ridiculous.
Personally, other than a handful of celebrities like Snoop Dog, Lena Dunham, Chloe Sevigny, Barbara Streisand and a host of others, I know of no one who has threatened to head to Canada because of dissatisfaction with the country’s politics. Sadly, those who have, have yet to make good on the threat.
Somehow West has conflated grandiloquence of an American flag cap purchase and heading north to the land of the Maple Leaf. The connection is unclear.
But my favorite line is this: “... I’m going to hang one in my front yard, even though I’m a Democrat. And I’m not going to take the easy way out and fly it with a gay pride, sports team or peace flag. I’m just going to fly the American flag.”
I suppose the only relevant question is, What are the kids going to say?