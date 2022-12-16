It is generally considered that the Boston area is home to many of the world’s finest medical facilities. There are institutions whose expertise likely covers every imaginable therapeutic treatment for any ailment.
Included are research and teaching hospitals affiliated with some of the best known medical schools in the world. Surgery, immunology, oncology, you name it. Boston’s medical organizations have it covered. It’s reasonable to assume that these hospitals are staffed by world class practitioners.
Various sources note how many of these institutions and individuals support political causes through lobbying efforts with contributions to PACs and so forth.
Groups like Mass General are noted by OpenSecrets.org to support political causes.
But today’s essay is not an evaluation of the area’s medical expertise but rather an appointment associated with Anthony Fauci’s imminent departure as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) after decades of involvement.
First let’s look at an idea that often shows up as a teaser in movies, literature and TV: Co-incidence.
Ian Fleming poked at the idea in a preface to one of his James Bond books. Went something like: “One time is happenstance, twice is co-incidence, three times is enemy action.”
It’s not unusual for any number of TV investigators and movie characters to comment something to the effect “there are no co-incidences.”
The point is, writers and authors find some interest in suggesting that seemingly random events but oddly connected, are not just happenstance or coincidence.
Maybe they don’t fall into Fleming’s category of enemy action but there are certainly actions that happen because of a deliberate decision, taken to steer outcomes in a specific direction.
Enter Fauci’s number two man, Hugh Auchincloss.
That name should sound familiar. Not because of a marriage connection to the fabled Massachusetts’ Kennedy/Bouvier family, not because Hugh had a long time association (according to Wikipedia) with Mass General Hospital but because his son, Jake Auchincloss, is our Congressional district’s U.S. representative.
For the past decade and a half, the senior Auchincloss has been Fauci’s No. 2 man serving as the NIAID’s deputy director.
While serving in that post, according to The Boston Globe, his family connections supported contributions something on the order of $180,000 to a SuperPAC that provided financial support to Jake’s political campaign. My understanding is such contributions are not allowed directly to a candidate but can be funneled through a PAC, so not an issue.
The appointment as head of the NIAID is noted to be “acting” so I presume there is some sort of process to make the appointment permanent.
But if one follows the money trail to a U.S. Congressional representative, in words used in today’s politics, the optics are, shall we say greasy?
Maybe the senior Auchincloss is the world’s most qualified person to take this position but the optics certainly seem messy.
Moreover, given some of the questions being posed in regards to Fauci’s decision making with the COVID mess, do we potentially want more of the same.
Aside from anything else, this appointment, given Auchincloss’ familial and financial connection to sitting congressman, shows a healthy dose of chutzpah. Maybe it’s just bad optics.
I am not sure that this appointment needs research by one of Boston’s world class optometrists.