On May 12, I’m asking for your vote for Mansfield Select Board. With concrete ideas on improving residents’ quality of life while being fiscally prudent, and a financially-focused perspective, I’ll bring a needed new voice to your Select Board.
As Finance Committee chairman, I’ve helped put Mansfield’s financial house in order; as a longtime past member of Mansfield’s youth soccer and girls’ softball boards, I strengthened sporting programs; as a business executive, I found new growth opportunities. I’ll bring these skills — fiscal awareness, community service, economic foresight and leadership — to the Select Board to help overcome challenges faced today and may face tomorrow.
The Finance Committee brought stronger controls and a cooperative spirit to Mansfield’s finances. Rather than town and schools fighting over budget dollars, we build a “one town, one budget approach.”
Relying on strong relationships based on trust and openness, I worked closely with the Mansfield School Committee to close last year’s budget gap.
Working with town and school has enabled Mansfield to avoid a tax override vote or reduction in services, unlike several neighboring towns. The Finance Committees’ commitment to meeting state suggested fiscal policies, building up reserves and funding stabilization accounts positions Mansfield to weather economic challenges. Keeping our finances strong will continue to be a top priority for me.
Taxes are a source of concern; over the past six years, I’ve advocated at Town Meetings for greater economic development to lessen that burden. Mansfield needs someone who understands business growth can be competitive. I’ll seek to keep business in town, promote their expansion and recruit new ones. Select Board meetings should start with economic updates rather than be buried at meetings’ end. I’ll ask the town manager what businesses he’s spoken with, companies we’re recruiting and which are thinking about leaving. More than ask questions, I’ll push a strategic plan, utilizing my business acumen and connections to make Mansfield a place business wants to move to, stay and grow!
I don’t believe in random growth; I believe in smart growth based on residents’ input. On the Select Board, I’ll work cooperatively to develop a strategy Mansfield residents envision five, 10 and 20 years from now. I’ve learned though that words and plans are only worthwhile when implemented. I’ll collaborate with boards and committees to develop, refine and achieve their piece of the strategy.
Smart growth requires strong transportation. A 20-year commuter, I’m keenly aware of parking and traffic issues at the train station, downtown and Routes 106/140. It’s not enough to occasionally get an update, your board needs to consider development’s impact on traffic and aggressively pursue action. We must be more forceful regarding the long delayed train station construction, loss of parking, increased private parking costs and impact on neighbors. If elected, commuters and neighbors will have a strong advocate who not only understands their concerns, but lives them.
Previously, I pushed for Mansfield’s first sale of tax title properties in decades. I’ve recommended town leaders prioritize selling remaining properties that could bring $500,000 in one-time proceeds and thousands more annually if returned to tax rolls; it just takes leadership to see it through. Similarly, we’ve known for years the fire and police stations would become available once the public safety complex was completed.
Our town leaders were slow to consult and develop shovel-ready proposals. By waiting, we risk missing out on a strong market while being slower to realize economic and quality of life gains.
I know these areas seem overwhelming, but none appear urgent with the board, regardless of residents and Finance Committee suggestions. If elected, I’ll make each a priority with a timeline for execution while bringing skills your Select Board needs to successfully carry Mansfield forward.
