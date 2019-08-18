Sometimes politics doesn’t have anything to do with right or wrong, legal or illegal. Sometimes it is just politics.
That could be the case in the recent situation where Attleboro City Councilor Todd Kobus drove an allegedly suicidal person to the local hospital to seek help, then was chastised in public by Mayor Paul Heroux for exposing the city to liability by not calling the proper authorities instead.
Yet Heroux also admitted, “I might have done the same thing.”
Heroux called Kobus after learning of the incident to tell him he broke protocol and should have called the Attleboro Fire Department. Kobus allegedly responded he believed he did the right thing given the situation and would do it again. Heroux then discussed the situation with The Sun Chronicle, eventually sending emails to the newspaper that included an explanation Heroux requested from the fire chief, explaining the potential legal and ethical issues.
Let’s be clear: There are sensitive issues involved here as to the liability the city might have from actions of this type by a city councilor or other official. The mayor has a legitimate concern in trying to shield the city from lawsuits and protect his constituents.
But Kobus was thrust into a situation where a life was possibly at stake. As a result of his personal professional experience, he has training in the area of suicide prevention. It can easily be argued that had he called 911, and the individual objected and committed suicide, there might have also been liability issues. Not to mention a dead human being.
When the response by the mayor is viewed in the light of his recent responses to actions by this councilor and others, it becomes harder to believe Heroux was motivated solely by obligation to duty and the citizens, and not attempting to damage those viewed as political opponents.
Councilor Kobus is currently running hearings into a situation with a gas line leak in Attleboro, one for which the mayor has expressed less than full support. Leading up to the potential suicide incident, he criticized Kobus and other councilors for asking LaSalette Shrine to open a cooling station during the intense heat wave in July, claiming they had not followed proper protocol and consulted fire department officials.
Attleboro has many serious and pressing problems and issues that deserve public scrutiny and the attention of elected officials. The fact a life may have been saved, a gas leak investigated to prevent similar situations, and a cooling station opened by a private concern? Well, those don’t really seem to be that high on that list of problems.
Politics is always a two-way street. The mayor is hardly the only practitioner in Attleboro.
But as the city’s chief executive, he has to raise the bar here. Telling Kobus in an email to “Stay in your lane, councilor” smacks at least as much of arrogance and petty politics as concern for protocol.
Maybe the mayor should widen his lane a little. But both the mayor and the council need to produce more mutual respect and less political bickering. Maybe that could become a “protocol”?
